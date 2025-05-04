TNN urges INEC to conclude registration process, cites prolonged delay

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna – Team New Nigeria (TNN), a political association seeking recognition as a registered political party, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to expedite the process of approving its application, which it said has been pending since May 27, 2024.

In a statement signed by the group’s spokesperson, Dr. Mohammed Adah Shaibu, TNN disclosed that it had submitted its application to INEC and received an acknowledgment from the Commission, which indicated that they would be notified when the registration portal opens for documentation.

Dr. Shaibu expressed concern over the time elapsed since submission, stating that the group had expected feedback in accordance with INEC’s guidelines.

“We are eager to engage with the Nigerian public and present our vision. We believe that timely registration is essential for a level playing field,” he said.

TNN called on INEC to ensure that its actions align with the provisions of the Constitution and the Electoral Act, and to provide clarity on the next steps for associations seeking registration.

The group emphasized the importance of public confidence in the electoral process and urged the Commission to provide updates regarding the registration timeline.

“We believe in due process and remain hopeful that INEC will respond in accordance with the law,” Shaibu added.

TNN also appealed to its supporters across the country to remain patient and law-abiding as they await the Commission’s decision. The group reiterated its commitment to contributing positively to Nigeria’s democratic development.