Tinubu’s two years the worst in Nigeria’s history – CUPP

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s two years in office as the worst period in Nigeria’s history since independence in 1960.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Coalition’s National Spokesperson, Comrade Mark Adebayo, to mark the second anniversary of President Tinubu’s administration, which began on May 29, 2023.

According to Adebayo, “Two years ago, severe hunger came to town in Nigeria through President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Governance, in its most inhumane form, ascended the throne. Insecurity worsened, youth unemployment skyrocketed, and the number of out-of-school children rose from 20 million to nearly 40 million. Inflation has surged to over 36%. Our foreign missions remain inactive due to the absence of appointed ambassadors, leaving Nigeria virtually absent on the global diplomatic stage.”

He further decried the deteriorating security situation, saying, “People in Benue, Plateau, and other parts of the country are being slaughtered daily by an invading army of terrorists, killer herdsmen, and kidnappers. Even Abuja, the nation’s capital, is not safe from these predators.”

On healthcare, Adebayo remarked, “Our medical institutions have collapsed. They are worse than consulting clinics, and the common people bear the brunt. Meanwhile, the president and his cabinet continue to travel abroad for medical treatment.”

The CUPP accused President Tinubu of abandoning governance to focus prematurely on securing a second term in office. Adebayo said critical sectors such as healthcare, education, the economy, and national security have suffered the most under what he termed “ill-conceived and anti-people policies.”

He continued, “Nigeria’s debt profile has reached scandalous levels, with total debt—both domestic and external—projected to hit ₦188 trillion by the end of 2025. Despite the billions of dollars saved through the removal of fuel subsidy on his first day in office, the Tinubu administration continues to seek additional loans, deepening the nation’s economic woes.”

Adebayo asserted that the president’s current focus on reelection while governance suffers reflects a “deliberate impoverishment strategy” designed to mortgage the country’s future for selfish gains.

“Nigerians are already weary of this administration and have lost faith in President Bola Tinubu due to his anti-people economic policies over the past two years,” he said. “A second term would be catastrophic. Nigerians are actively seeking a credible alternative for 2027—one with the competence, patriotism, compassion, and creativity to rescue the country from its current crisis.”

He concluded by reaffirming the CUPP’s commitment to presenting a viable presidential candidate capable of tackling Nigeria’s myriad challenges with urgency and innovation.