Tinubu’s Nigeria first procurement policy ‘ll reduce dependency on foreign products – COREN Council member

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — A member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, NSE, Ambassador Abdullahi Hashim, has commended President Bola Tinubu for approving the Renewed Hope Nigeria-First Procurement Policy, saying it would significantly stimulate local industries, reduce dependency on foreign products, and provide a much-needed boost to indigenous engineering capacity.

Engr. Hashim, who is also a member of the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria, COREN, and an alumnus of Harvard University, said the policy would significantly stimulate local industries, reduce dependency on foreign products, and provide a much-needed boost to indigenous engineering capacity.

In a statement in Abuja, Tuesday, Engr. Hashim described the policy as a bold and strategic move that places Nigerian talent and innovation at the center of national development.

He said: “I commend Mr. President’s courageous leadership in implementing the Renewed Hope-Nigeria First Procurement Policy, a palpable initiative that will indelibly shape our nation’s economic trajectory.

“By prioritizing locally-made products in government procurement, you are fostering a culture of self-reliance, boosting internal productivity, and promoting economic growth,” Hashim stated.

The policy, recently confirmed by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, directs all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to prioritize local content in procurement processes.

It also mandates that only when no viable local option exists may the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) grant a waiver for foreign alternatives.

Hashim expressed optimism that the implementation of the policy would lead to enhanced job creation, improved technical competence, and the strengthening of Nigeria’s industrial base.

According to him, “This visionary policy will have far-reaching impacts on the economic empowerment, which means Mr. President is injecting lives into our economy, creating jobs, and stimulating innovation;

“This policy will help boost Business Confidence. This will encourage investments in local products and will enhance entrepreneurship confidence amongst the business players because it will help us in reclaiming our economic sovereignty and empowering our future sustenance

“Additionally, the FPP will give tremendous aid to Human Liberation, by breaking free from the foreign importation of certain goods, we build liberation and promote self determination.

“Mr. President efforts on this policy will guarantee a sustainable development in our dealings, because, the policy aligns with global best practices, promoting sustainable development, and reducing our carbon footprint.”

He urged stakeholders, including private sector players and government institutions, to align with the vision and ensure full compliance for the collective advancement of the nation.

“We celebrate your commitment to nation-building and look forward to the transformative impact of this policy on our economy and society,” he added.