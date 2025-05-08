Tinubu’s government inhumane, rudderless —CUPP

Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, has described the Bola Tinubu’s administration as one without a humane face, saying Tinubu pays personal attention to his health than the well-being of Nigerians.

Spokesperson for CUPP, Mark Adebayo, lamented the growing insecurity in Nigeria, saying while the president has refused to act, many Nigerians were dying.

Adebayo, in a statement, further described the Tinubu’s government as one-man, noting that after two years in power, he has been unable to resolve the country’s socio-economic crisis.

His words: “Today’s Nigeria operates like a leaderless society and a rudderless ship, thanks to the wickedly inhumane, crudely unjust, horrifically destabilizing, and egocentrically unpatriotic administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The insecurity in the country has reached aggravatingly unbearable levels with hundreds of Nigerians being killed every week while entire towns, villages, and hamlets are being ravaged, marauded, and forcefully occupied by both bandits and killer herders while the Federal government under Tinubu slumbers on. The president pays more attention to his personal health than the collective well-being of Nigerians that he vowed under oath to secure and protect.

“Apart from abandoning Nigerians to the escalated vagaries of insurgency, terrorism, banditry, and all other elements of insecurity, President Tinubu has also abandoned governance. It is a shame that under this incompetent government, Nigeria does not have Ambassadors anywhere in the world today. Many government parastatals and agencies, even crucial ones like the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, Federal Inland Revenue Services, FIRS, and many others have not had their boards inaugurated after being constituted almost two years ago or thereabouts. The heads of those organisations are just running one-man shows while only doing the President’s personal bidding to the detriment of proper and efficient functioning of those agencies. If government agencies have no governing boards, whatever expenditures those agencies are making and contracts being awarded are not only illegal but also liable to massive corruption.

“Killings in Plateau, Benue, Borno, and throughout the country claim hundreds of lives every week with the government acting helpless and unconcerned for the most part. It does seem that the Tinubu administration has a secret pact with the killers that emboldens them to carry out mass killings of Nigerians without let or hindrance and without a robust confrontation against then by our security forces. The terrorists seem to enjoy unhindered right of way to commit horrific atrocities without proper government engagement. The current administration has not deemed it fit to organize a security summit to be addressed by international experts on terrorism/insurgency and violent marauding or, at least, employ mercenary fighters to eliminate or flush out these bandits from our country. Nigeria’s security challenges have gotten to a stage where skeletal or reactive military actions have no intrinsic value whatsoever. It requires a concentrated and professional military engagement to tackle by all measures available, including raising a large people’s army to deal with. But the president and his cabinet are more interested in enjoying the glamor and powers of office than working on finding permanent solutions to the country’s security and economic challenges that they brought on the country in the first instance. After all, a founding member of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Kawu Baraje, had confessed publicly that they imported terrorists from Senegal, Sierra Leone, Mali and other African countries to cause mayhem in the country in order to win the 2015 presidential election. That confession has not been investigated nor prosecuted up till now by relevant security agencies.

“A government that created a problem cannot be expected to solve it. Therefore, the burgeoning security and economic crises currently bedeviling Nigeria are beyond President Tinubu to solve. Therefore, we urge Nigerians to avoid affliction rising a second time by working together with the opposition to vote in a new President in 2027. Should Nigerians make the mistake of re-electing Tinubu in 2027, things will get much worse than they are currently and the country may actually collapse under the humongous weight of unmitigated corruption, incompetence, and aggravated insecurity.

“There is nothing new that Tinubu can offer Nigeria except worsening socioeconomic conditions aggravated by dangerous insecurity for which the president has neither the time nor the answer. Nigerians must be deliberate in voting this president out in 2027.”