Tinubu, Trump, Obi hail Prevost on emergence as Pope

By Nkiruka Nnorom & Johnbosco Agbakwuru with agency reports

VATICAN CITY — President Bola Tinubu, his US counterpart, Mr. Donald Trump and presidential candidate of Labour Party in the last general elections, Mr Peter Gregory Obi have congratulated Robert Cardinal Francis Prevost, who emerged yesterday the new Pontiff of the Catholic Church and successor to late Pope Francis.

Their congratulatory messages came yesterday at the end of a conclave by cardinal-electors, after which the new Pope was announced

A moderate, who was close to Pope Francis, Prevost becomes the first pope from the United States and has taken Leo XIV as his papal name. French Cardinal, Dominique Mamberti, announced the new pope, with the Latin words “Habemus Papam” (We have a pope).

Tens of thousands of people gathered in St Peter’s Square cheered as Prevost appeared on the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica, waving with both hands, smiling and bowing. “Peace be with you,” he told the crowds.

White smoke from the Sistine Chapel had billowed into the sky on the cardinals’ second day of voting to announce his election in a conclave, while the bells of St Peter’s Basilica and churches across Rome rang out.

Crowds of people rushed towards the square to watch the balcony of the basilica, which has been fitted out with red curtains for the first address to the world by the 267th pope.

The new pontiff, who succeeds Argentine reformer Pope Francis, was introduced in Latin with his chosen papal name.

The 133 cardinal electors began meeting in Vatican City, Wednesday, the first day of the conclave to elect a new pope as the Bishop of Rome. The first black smoke (indicating that a new pope hadn’t been elected) on Wednesday evening arrived some three hours and 15 minutes after the cardinals closed their doors, greeted with some disappointment by the assembled crowds.

Thick black smoke, again, billowed from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel on Thursday morning after the first rounds of voting, in a sign that the cardinals, again failed to elect a new head of the Catholic Church.

But later at about 6p.m., (1600 GMT) the smoke emitted was white, confirming that the Catholic Church has a new spiritual leader.

It was unknown how many ballots it took to elect the new pope, but it followed recent history in wrapping up in less than two days.

In 2005, Benedict XVI, a German theologian, was elected in four ballots and Francis, in 2013, was elected in five ballots.

Trump congratulates Robert Prevost

President Donald Trump has congratulated Prevost on his election, describing it as an honour to have the first American as a pope.

“Congratulations to Robert Cardinal Francis Prevost, who was just named Pope. It is such an honour to realise that he is the first American Pope. What excitement, and what a Great Honour for our Country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!”, he said in a statement on his Truth Social.

The man, Robert Prevost

Before his election, yesterday, Robert Francis Prevost, 69, of French and Italian descent, was the Prefect of the Vatican Dicastery for Bishops from the USA. Considered a highly capable and experienced leader, Robert Prevost served in the vital role as leader of the powerful Vatican office for bishopric appointments, assessing candidates and making recommendations to the pope.

Born in Chicago, he is a member of the Augustinian religious order of which he went on to lead as global superior and spent many years working in Peru. He was later Bishop of Chicalayo, Peru, before being chosen by Francis to lead the Vatican’s bishop office. Prevost spent decades as a missionary in Peru, served as PriorGeneral of the Augustinians (2001– 2013), and was Bishop of Chiclayo, Peru (2015–2023). He was elevated to cardinal in 2023 and cardinalbishop in 2025

He earned his bachelor’s in mathematics from Villanova University in Pennsylvania, and went on to receive his diploma in theology from the Catholic Theological Union of Chicago. He was later sent to Rome to study canon law at the Pontifical Saint Thomas Aquinas University and was ordained a priest in June 1982.

Pastor or diplomat

The election has come at a time of great geo-political uncertainty, which was seen as a key voting issue, along with rifts within the Church.

Francis was a compassionate reformer who prioritised migrants and the environment, but he angered traditionalists who wanted a defender of doctrine rather than a headline-maker.

Some 80 per cent of the cardinalelectors were appointed by Francis. Hailing from 70 countries around the world, it was the most international conclave ever. That was no guarantee, however, that the cardinals would pick someone in his vein.

The question was whether to choose a pastor or diplomat, a liberal or conservative, someone versed in the Curia, the Church’s governing body or a relative outsider from areas of the world where Catholic faith is thriving. Before the cardinals were locked into the Sistine Chapel Wednesday, their dean, Giovanni Battista Re urged them to choose someone able to protect the Church’s unity.

Catholics hail new pope emergence, distance Trump from process

The Justice Development Peace Commission, JDPC, of the Catholic Church, yesterday hailed the emergance of Pope Leo XIV as successor to late Pope Francis, distanced the election process from the U.S President, Donald Trump or any external influence.

The JDPC’ Badagry Deanery Executives, who spoke after the election of the new Pope said God has bestowed a leader on the Church. JDPC’ is the social arm of the Church with mandate to carry out social, humanitarian and enlightenment services to the public.

JDPC’ Badagry Deanery Chairman, Mr. Onyema Onyekakeye, said the choice of Pope Leo XIV was in conformity with laid down tradition. Onyekakeye said it had absolutely nothing to do with President Trump or any other external influence or person.

Similarly, JDPC’s St. Peter and Paul Parish, Tedi Ojo Lagos State Chairman, Mr. Joe Ahanna, said the faithful were in gratitude to God for the enthronement of a new pope over the Church and the world.

“The Catholic Church is the most disciplined and organised institution in the world. It has her laid down ways of doing things and critical decisions like the selection of a new

Pope follow strictly known procedures and subjected to the guidance of the Holy Spirit.

“We welcome and pray for the success of Pope Leo XIV as he leads the flock to divine transformation,” he said.

Tinubu congratulates Pope Leo X1V

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has offered his warmest congratulations to His Holiness Leo XIV on his election as the Bishop of Rome and the new leader of the Roman Catholic Church.

The President felicitated The Conclave for electing the American Robert Francis Cardinal Prevost as the 267th Bishop of Rome.

President Tinubu in a statement by his spokesman, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, rejoiced with the leadership of and congregants of the Catholic Church in Nigeria on the historic election of the new Pontiff whose message of faith and hope already resonates across the globe, with a reassurance from the scriptures of a more peaceful world.

The President affirmed the valued relations shared between Nigeria and the Holy See over many years while acknowledging the rewarding partnership with the Catholic Church in peacebuilding, education, healthcare, infrastructure, and, more recently, the promotion of technology in advancing human capacity.

According to the statement: “President Tinubu believes the election of Pope Leo XIV opens a new chapter in the history of the Catholic Church and the values of love, humanity and charity, particularly to the underprivileged that it has consistently projected.

“President Tinubu prays that the Almighty God will continuously shed his light of glory over the new leader of the Catholic Church and grant him good health and wisdom so that he can reach the world with the message of peace and love.”

Obi lauds College of Cardinals

Former Anambra State governor, Mr. Peter Obi, on his part, congratulated Pope Leo XIV on his emergence. Obi on his X handle, said: “Iwholeheartedly congratulate His Holiness, Pope Leo XIV, on his election as the Supreme Pontiff and spiritual leader of over 1.3 billion Catholics worldwide.

“His emergence at this critical time in the life of the Church and the world is a profound blessing – one that reaffirms the enduring presence of divine guidance in our shared human journey.

‘I commend the College of Cardinals for once again demonstrating the Church’s timeless wisdom through prayerful discernment, unity, and fidelity to her sacred traditions. Their decision reflects spiritual depth, attentive listening, and an unwavering openness to the promptings of the Holy Spirit.

“To the faithful who joined in fervent prayer throughout the conclave, I extend my heartfelt gratitude. Our collective petitions have not been in vain. We now celebrate the gift of a new shepherd to lead the flock with courage, love, and truth.

“The inaugural address of Pope Leo XIV was both reassuring and inspiring. It radiated humility, moral clarity, and a renewed call to justice, peace, and solidarity with the most vulnerable.

“In a world overwhelmed by division and despair, his words have rekindled hope in the hearts of millions. “A member of the Order of Saint Augustine, Pope Leo XIV is a seasoned missionary, a respected canon lawyer, and the former Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops. His decades of pastoral service, especially in Peru, and his global ecclesial experience are invaluable gifts to the Universal Church and the whole world.

“As a firm believer in moral leadership, I pray that his pontificate will be marked by deep spiritual renewal, courageous dialogue, unwavering service to humanity, and fidelity to the Gospel message.

“May God bless and guide Pope Leo XIV as he assumes the sacred responsibility of leading the Church through the complexities of our everchanging world,” he added.