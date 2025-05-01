Tinubu to inaugurate projects in Anambra May 8

Tinubu

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra has announced that President Bola Tinubu would visit the state on May 8 to inaugurate some projects.

Soludo made the announcement while addressing members of the Nigeria Labour Congress on Thursday in Awka, during the 2025 Workers’ Day celebration.

According to the governor, the President will be visiting the state to officially inaugurate some of the completed projects carried out by his administration in last three years.

“This is a proved that our administration is forging a partnership that works.

“I urged you all to give Mr President a resounding welcome,” he said.

The project to be inaugurated include the Solution FunCity, Anambra Country Club, New Government House, New Government Lodge, New Presidential Lodge and Emeka Anyaoku Center Unizik, Awka