Tinubu promoting inclusivity with women, youth appointments – NCWS

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The National Council for Women Societies (NCWS) has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his visionary and unprecedented prioritisation of women, youths, and children in national governance.

The Council highlighted his recent appointments of distinguished individuals, including Princess Atika Ajana Aliyu and Miss Usoro Akpabio, to head critical commissions and agencies, which demonstrate his administration’s commitment to inclusivity, gender equity, and youth development.

In a statement signed by Princess Edna D.D. Azura, National President of the NCWS, the Council praised Tinubu’s strategic appointments as more than symbolic gestures.

“These appointments are not mere gestures but strategic decisions aimed at bringing the wealth of experience, competence, and leadership that Nigerian women possess into the highest levels of national service and policy implementation,” she stated.

Princess Azura described the appointments as a significant step toward sustainable development and a recognition of the vital roles women and youths play in nation-building.

“We view this as a remarkable step toward achieving sustainable development and affirming the vital roles women and youths play in nation-building,” she said.

She lauded Tinubu’s inclusive leadership and his administration’s efforts to build a progressive, inclusive, and people-centered Nigeria.

“On behalf of the entire Council and Nigerian women across the country, we express our heartfelt appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his inclusive leadership,” she stated.

Princess Azura reiterated the Council’s support for his administration’s initiatives and stressed the importance of continued collaboration to advance gender equity and youth empowerment.

“We reaffirm our support for his administration’s efforts to create a progressive, inclusive, and people-centered Nigeria,” Princess Azura stated, highlighting the Council’s commitment to partnering with the government to achieve these goals.