Tinubu, Obi, Fayemi and I at the Vatican, by Bianca Ojukwu

By Bianca Ojukwu

The Vatican has a way of setting everyone on an even keel. I remember how dazed I was when on my last trip during the Funeral mass of Pope Francis some weeks before, when President Donald Trump had walked into the Basilica and was led to his seat at the square.

A number of dignitaries lined up to go exchange pleasantries with him, causing a bit of a stir and a crowded scene. To my surprise, a middle-aged prim-looking priest walked up to them and addressed them rather tersely, ‘ scusi,(meaning Excuse me) This is St Peter’s, not the White House. Kindly take your seats please’.

He clearly didn’t give a hoot who was likely to be offended but was more concerned that the order and solemnity of the event was not torpedoed by boisterous politicians.

The Nigerian delegation for the installation mass of Pope Leo XIV at St Peter’s Square led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu arrived early enough when there was ample time for exchange of pleasantries .

As we entered, I sighted former Governors Peter Obi and Kayode Fayemi already seated, and I went to greet them after the President was seated.

Being patriotic citizens, they both decided to come up with me to pay their respects to Mr President.

The President very warmly and graciously received both of them in a relaxed and humorous mood after which they both returned to their seats Thankfully, no ‘Scusi’ from any ushering priests like the scenario during the funeral mass of Pope Francis. Our delegation kept things nice and orderly.

I was therefore taken aback by all the buzz and flak that something as simple as a polite greeting to one’s elder, not to mention President, an intrinsic part of our african culture generated across social media space with all manner of innuendos and interpretations.

Let’s just agree that many people just had the casual urge to create a giant mountain out of a mini mole hill , so let’s let this one chill.

Like I mentioned before, the Vatican, most specifically, Mass , at St Peter’s Basilica is a leveler. No matter who you are, you are sitting out in that square under the scorching sun. No special luxury tents or canopies for dignitaries.

No air conditioners or fans. People routinely faint and pass out from sunstroke/ heatstroke and have to be evacuated in stretchers or wheelchairs.

In fact, the man seated in front of me slumped during the mass. It was Seyi Tinubu who saved the day .

The bottle of water he had ‘travelled’ all the way to the vestibule to procure was what he then offered to the man, who we were trying to hold from hitting the ground until the emergency medical team arrived with a wheelchair to evacuate him.

What is instructive is that unlike what obtains in our climes of recent, nobody rushed to whip out their phones to record an individual in distress to start posting all over social media. Folks were just busy trying to help stabilise the man.

I found it amazing that President Tinubu effortlessly sat and stood through the entire mass, observing every rite as it should except partaking in holy communion. He sat for close to three hours under that flaming sun, even declining a sun shield when we offered to search for one.

After the Mass, he chatted and took selfies with several young Nigerian priests and seminarians who came to greet him, refusing to turn any of them away even as his aides felt he needed a break.

The main deal was of course the power suit which the President wore to the papal installation ceremony. Many Nigerians who saw him in Rome, normally used to seeing him mostly in our native attire, exclaimed that he looked so dapper and debonair. As he walked so stridently to meet with the new pope, it was clear that this was a pivotal moment . A Muslim being present at a historic mass in St Peter’s Basilica, Home of the Catholic Faith; a symbolic demonstration of the values of co-existence and a potent demonstration of the fact that religious differences do not necessarily lead to conflict.

Well, I am pleased to note that my humble phone camera took some of the most iconic images of that momentous occasion, being that entry into the venue was so severely restricted on that day. It was a stellar outing for Nigeria. It’s great to be back home.

In those good days, the familiar caption used to scream at the end of those M videos ‘ Clarence shot it !’

On this beat, it’s ‘ Ms B shot it ’!

Vatican’25 has been a profound experience. I am truly blessed to share in these sacred papal events. Veni, Vidi.’

