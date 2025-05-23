Tinubu needs second term; Northerners have nothing against him  — Shagari

Muktar Shagari, former Minister of Water Resources.

By Bayo Wahab

Despite the political moves by some northern leaders to unseat President Bola Tinubu in 2027, former Minister of Water Resources, Muktar Shagari, has said that Nigerians in the north do not have anything against the President.

Shagari, while speaking during an interview on Arise Television on Friday, said President Tinubu needs to be reelected to complete the implementation of his policies.

He said, “The President is doing everything he can to make this country better,” adding that “results are now being seen that the country is gradually moving.”

The former minister said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) members believe in Tinubu’s ability to fix the country.

He explained that the party declared the President its sole candidate in 2027 to ensure that nobody would distract him by contesting against him.

“For President Tinubu to be able to implement the programs he promised Nigerians, he needs a second term, and we, in the APC believe in him, and we believe that he has the ability and capability to do that. So what we can do is to give him the moral support, the political support, and ensure that nobody distracts him by contesting against him,” Shagari said.

He expressed confidence that the north will give Tinubu the necessary support to win the election, adding that the President is doing well in tackling insecurity in the region.

“We will give him all the support he needs to win this election. And I want to say that there are people who are saying that, Oh no, Nigerians will not vote for him, northerners and so on. In the north, we have nothing against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, he’s doing very well in the area of of security, especially. I can tell it’s physically now Sokoto security is getting better and better,” he stated.

He maintained that the APC has absolute confidence in the President’s ability.

Vanguard News