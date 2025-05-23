Tinubu inaugurates NNPCL board

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu, yesterday, inaugurated the newly appointed board and executive members of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL.

The President inaugurated the team shortly before attending the All Progressives Congress, APC, National summit, at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Recall that Tinubu appointed the management team seven weeks ago, marking the end of the tenure of Mele Kyari as the Group Chief Executive Officer of the oil firm.

The board members, are Adedapo Segun, Bello Rabiu, North West, Yusuf Usman, North East, and Babs Omotowa, a former managing director of the Nigerian Liquified Natural Gas, NLNG, who represents North Central.

Austin Avuru, non-executive director from the South-South, David Ige as non-executive director from the South West, and Henry Obih as non-executive director from the South East.

Mrs. Lydia Jafiya, permanent secretary of the Federal Ministry of Finance, to represent the ministry on the new board, while Aminu Ahmed will represent the Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

All the appointments have since taken effect from April 2, 2025.