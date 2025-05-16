Tinubu in closed-door meeting with security chiefs

FILE IMAGE

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting behind closed doors with Nigeria’s Service Chiefs and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The meeting is coming ahead the President’s journey to Rome on Saturday for the inauguration mass of Pope Leo XIV, following an official invitation from the Vatican.

In attendance are the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa; Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla; and the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, among others.

Although the details of the meeting have not been disclosed, discussions are expected to focus on the recent resurgence of insecurity across the country.

It’s expected the security chiefs will brief the president on their efforts to curtail the resurgence of insecurity in different parts of the country.