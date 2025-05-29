President Bola Tinubu and Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State.

By Bayo Wahab

Arthur Eze, the Chief Executive Officer of Atlas Oranto Petroleum, has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu has already endorsed Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State for a second term.

Eze said this on Thursday during the second anniversary of Governor Mbah’s administration.

According to the businessman, Mbah is changing the face of the state without borrowing from any financial institution.

To buttress his claim about the governor’s performance in the past two years, Eze said President Tinubu has already endorsed Mbah for a second term.

He said, “God is a wonderful God. He brought Peter Mbah to change Igboland. Let me tell you, Tinubu has already endorsed him for second term. Tinubu endorsed him for second term because he has character. He is very honest, nobody will stop him.”

This comes days after the release of a State House documentary in which Eze described President Tinubu as “God’s gift to Nigeria.”

In the documentary packaged to mark President Tinubu’s second anniversary in office on May 29, the oil magnate said, “Tinubu has no enemies. He is a unifier. He speaks with humility and honesty.”

He added that the President “is not a man of division — whether Christian or Muslim, he respects all.”

According to him, Tinubu has been the fairest to the Igbos of all Nigerian presidents.

“What Tinubu has done for the South-East, nobody else has. He gave us the Minister of Works, the Minister of Science and Technology, and the South-East Development Commission. This is an opportunity for the Igbo to unite with the rest of Nigeria,” he said.

