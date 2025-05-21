Tinubu hails election of two British-Nigerian mayors in London

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — President Bola Tinubu has celebrated the recent election of two British-Nigerians as mayors in London, describing the development as a proud moment for Nigeria and a testament to the global impact of its diaspora.

Opeyemi Bright and Jason Jackson were both inaugurated as mayors in their respective London boroughs. Bright, at just 29, became the youngest-ever Civic Mayor of Barking and Dagenham, following seven years of active public service. She began her political journey in 2018 as the borough’s youngest Labour councillor at age 22.

Jason Jackson made history as the first Nigerian-born Mayor of Islington since the borough was established in 1900. Elected as councillor in 2022, Jackson quickly rose through the ranks to chair Islington’s Homes and Communities Committee in 2023.

In a statement released on Wednesday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu praised the mayors for embodying the values of integrity, hard work, and service.

“Opeyemi Bright and Jason Jackson have continued the legacy of good works by Nigerians in the diaspora, promoting the values of honesty, integrity, hard work, and commitment to the well-being of others,” Tinubu stated. “Their stories will undoubtedly inspire countless young people, both at home and abroad, to strive for excellence and serve with distinction.”

The President expressed confidence in their leadership and encouraged them to make meaningful contributions in their new roles.

“On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, I extend heartfelt congratulations to Mayors Opeyemi Bright and Jason Jackson. I urge you to continue giving your best in your new roles as the first citizens of Barking and Dagenham, and Islington,” Tinubu said. “I have every confidence in your abilities and look forward to the positive impact you will make in your respective boroughs.”