Tinubu departs for Lagos to mark ECOWAS 50th anniversary, commission key infrastructure projects

ABUJA — President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Abuja on Tuesday for Lagos as part of activities to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), where he currently serves as Chairman of the regional bloc.

The golden jubilee celebrations, which began in Accra, Ghana last month, will continue in Lagos with a series of high-level events. One of the highlights includes a symbolic reenactment of the 1975 ECOWAS declaration at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) in Victoria Island.

At Eko Hotels and Suites, President Tinubu will deliver a keynote address celebrating the achievements and milestones of the regional body over the past five decades.

Also expected at the event is the only surviving founding signatory to the original ECOWAS treaty, former Nigerian Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (Rtd), who will participate in all commemorative events and deliver a special address.

The President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Omar Touray, will give the welcome address, while former Minister of External Affairs and current NIIA Chairman, Professor Bolaji Akinyemi, will review the regional organisation’s 50-year journey. The review will be followed by a panel discussion featuring notable experts.

While in Lagos, President Tinubu will also commission a number of signature infrastructure projects on Saturday, May 31. These include: Section I of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, Lekki Deep Sea Port Tax Credit Concrete Road, The flag-off of Section II of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, The 7th Axial Road.

Additionally, the President will virtually commission key northern road infrastructure, including: Kano-Kanwar-Danja-Hadejiya Section II Road, Yakasai-Zalli Road, Kano Northern By-pass, Zaria-Hunkuyi-Dabai Section I, Dabai-Kafur-Malumfashi Road, Malumfashi-Dayi-Yashe-Gidan Mutum Daya Section III.

President Tinubu is expected to observe Eid-el-Kabir prayers at the State House Mosque, Dodan Barracks, before returning to Abuja.

The anniversary events underscore Nigeria’s leading role in regional integration and development, as well as the Tinubu administration’s focus on both continental diplomacy and critical infrastructure delivery.