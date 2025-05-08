Tinubu conferred with chieftaincy title ‘Dike si-mba Anambra’

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been honored with the chieftaincy title of Dike si-mba Anambra in Anambra State.

The President visited the state to inaugurate several major projects executed by Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s administration and expressed his admiration for the governor’s achievements.

The projects commissioned by Tinubu included the Emeka Anyaoku Center at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, the new Government House, the Solution Fun City, and the 8-lane Aroma-Government House Boulevard in Awka.

The chieftaincy title was conferred on Tinubu by the chairman of the Anambra State Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Iweka of Obosi, on behalf of the 179 communities of Anambra State.

During the event, Tinubu praised Governor Soludo for his visionary leadership and infrastructural development in the state, describing him as a friend and a competent leader. He said, “I am honoured to be here. I commend my friend, Governor Chukwuma Soludo, who is a visionary and competent leader for the work he has been doing in Anambra State.”