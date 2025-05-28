Tinubu appoints governing council members for federal institutions

President Bola Tinubu.

President Bola Tinubu has appointed additional people to fill vacancies in the governing councils of some federal universities, polytechnics and colleges of education.

Mr Bayo Onanuga, the President’s spokesman, in a statement on Wednesday, said Hon. Chidi Nwogu from Imo was appointed as a member of the Council of African Aviation and Aerospace University, Abuja.

Dr Folashade Kareem from Kwara was also appointed to the council of the University of Jos, Plateau, and Dipe Adeniyi from Lagos State was appointed as a member of the council of the Federal University of Technology, Ikot-Abasi, Akwa-Ibom.

Others are Akanimo Umoh, Akwa Ibom, Member, Council of Federal University of Technology, Babura, Jigawa; Mr Babatunde Jinadu, Lagos State, Member, Council of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi State; and Mr Chijioke Okeifufe, from Enugu State, Member, Council of Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa State.

Similarly, the President appointed Hon. Babatunde Olokun, Ogun, and Hon. Isah Ambaka, Nasarawa State, as Members of the Council of Federal University, Kashere, Gombe State; Dr Olusegun Ategbole, Ondo State, as a Member of the Council of Federal University, Wukari, Taraba.

The President also appointed Hon. Isa Song, Adamawa, and Hon. Bernard Miko, Rivers, as Council Members, Federal University, Gashua, Yobe; Mr Muyideen Balogun, Ogun, Member, Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila Orangun, Osun.

Also appointed were: Hon. Mayegun Yomi, Lagos State, Member, Council, Federal University of Agriculture, Zuru, Kebbi State; Hon. Abbas Braimah, Edo, Council Member, Federal University, Gusau, Zamfara; and Dr Adebimpe Adebajo, Ondo State, Council Member, Federal University, Lafia, Nasarawa State.

Hon. Bawa Bwari, Niger, was also appointed Council Member, Nigeria Arabic Language Village, Borno; Hon. Bello Bagudu, Kebbi State, and Hon. Nasarawa Mani, Katsina State, Council Members, Federal University of Health Sciences, Katsina, Katsina State.

Hon. Shehu Kagara, Kaduna State, was also appointed Council Member, Federal Polytechnic Isuochi, Umunnoechi, Abia; Dr Francis Ogbise, Bayelsa, Council Member, Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra; and Hon. Almajiri Geidam, Yobe, Council Member, Federal Polytechnic, Munguno, Borno.

Tinubu also appointed Rahila Ilegbodu, Taraba, Council Member, Federal Polytechnic, Origin, Delta; Hon. Shehu Lambu, Kano State, Council Member, National Institute of Construction Technology, Uromi, Edo; and Hon. Yusuf Mai Adua, Sokoto State, Council Member, Federal Polytechnic, Kaltungo, Gombe State.

Yet again, the President appointed Saleh Mohammed, Jigawa, Council Member; Hussaini Adamu Federal Polytechnic, Kazaure, Jigawa; Hon. Adekola Aliu, Osun, Council Member, Federal Polytechnic, Daura, Katsina State; and Waidi Ayinla, Osun, Council Member, Federal Polytechnic, Offa, Kwara.

Hon. Hashimu Abdullahi, Sokoto State, was appointed Council Member, Federal Polytechnic, N’yak, Plateau; Hon. Abdullahi Abubakar, Bauchi State, Council Member, Federal Polytechnic, Bali, Taraba; and Ibrahim Abba Geidam, Yobe, Council Member, Federal College of Education, Gwoza, Borno.

Mohammed Nura, Kebbi State, was similarly appointed Council Member, Federal College of Education, Pankshun, Plateau; Hon. Abdulkadir Global, Kaduna State, Council Member, Federal College of Education (Technical), Isu, Ebonyi; and Hon. Usman Balkore, Sokoto State, Council Member, Federal College of Education (Technical), Ekiadolor, Edo.

Hon. Goodluck Opiah from Imo was appointed member of the Governing Council of Federal College of Education, Odugbo, Benue, while Hon. Bassey Etim, Akwa Ibom, Hon. Chris Eta, Cross River, and Hon. Shuaib Yahaya, Katsina State, were appointed into the Governing Council of Federal College of Education, Omoki, Rivers.

Hon. Sani Anka, Zamfara, was also appointed Council Member, Federal College of Education (Special), Oyo, Oyo State, and Hon. Yusuf Dikko, Jigawa, Council Member, Federal College of Education (Technical), Keana, Nasarawa State.

Finally, Hon. Deacon Taiye, Kwara, Council Member, Federal College of Education, Ilawe, Ekiti State, and Hon. Isa Lawal Doro, Katsina State, Council Member, Federal College of Education (Technical) Asaba, Delta.

All appointments take immediate effect. (NAN)