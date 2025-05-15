Tiktok influencer shot dead during live stream

Valeria Marquez, a 23-year-old social media influencer from Mexico, has been shot and killed while live streaming on TikTok at her beauty salon in Guadalajara, local authorities have confirmed.

According to the Jalisco state prosecutor’s office, the fatal attack occurred in the Zapopan suburb when a man entered the salon and opened fire on Marquez in the middle of her livestream.

The video, which has since circulated online, shows Marquez seated at a table holding a stuffed animal just moments before the shooting.

The stream ends abruptly when another individual picks up her phone and stops the recording.

Authorities are investigating the case as a femicide—a gender-based killing—even though the motive remains unclear.

No suspect has been identified so far, and forensic experts are continuing their investigation.

Mexico faces a growing crisis of gender-based violence. The United Nations estimates that, on average, 10 women or girls are murdered each day in the country, often by intimate partners or family members.

Marquez had amassed nearly 200,000 followers across TikTok and Instagram, where she frequently shared content related to beauty, lifestyle, and daily life.

Fans have taken to social media to express grief and disbelief over her sudden death.

Zapopan Mayor Juan José Frangie revealed that Marquez had not previously reported any threats or requested security assistance. “A femicide is the worst thing,” he said.

Police responded to the incident quickly, confirming Marquez’s death at approximately 6:30 p.m. local time.

Vanguard News