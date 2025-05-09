Three suspected gunrunners arrested in Kaduna

Arms, ammunition recovered

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Troops of Operation Safe Haven OPSH have arrested three suspected gunrunners at the Golgkofa village, Godogodo Chiefdom in the Jema’a LGA of Kaduna State.

Operation Safe Haven whose headquarters is in Jos, Plateau State, also keeps the peace in the Southern parts of Kaduna State.

Major Samsom Zhakom, the Media Information Officer of Operation Safe Haven in a statement issued in Jos on Friday explained, “On 8 May 2025, troops of OPSH conducted intelligence-based raid operation at the hideout of notorious gunrunners at Golgkofa Village under Godogodo Chiefdom in Jema’a LGA of Kaduna State.

“During the operation, troops arrested three notorious gunrunners identified as Adamu Musa, aged 65 years, Lukman Isah, aged 35 years, and Umar Jammo, aged 25 years. Troops recovered one AK-47 rifle, one fabricated gun, one AK-47 magazine, one round of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition and three motorcycles.”

Zhakom added, “The arrested suspects are in custody making useful confessions to aid troops to conduct follow-up operations to arrest other members of the criminal syndicate and recover their arms and ammunition.”

He assured that, “OPSH will continue to leverage the support of the public and actionable information provided to track down criminals in the pursuit for a safe environment.”