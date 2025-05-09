Three Kebbi senators meet Tinubu, declare defection to APC

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The ranks of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have continued to be depleted as three serving senators from Kebbi State, elected on the party’s platform have formally declared their intention to join the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

The three Senators met with President Bola Tinubu, yesterday at the presidential Villa, Abuja.

The lawmakers are Senator Adam, who was a former governor of the state, Aliero, representing Kebbi Central Senatorial District, Senator Yahaya Abubakar Abdullahi (Kebbi North), and Senator Garba Maidoki (Kebbi South).

They were led to the meeting by the National Chairman of the APC, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje.

The high-profile defection is seen as a major political development in Kebbi State and came on the heels of the ongoing realignments within the national political landscape.

Also present at the meeting were the Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Nasir Idris; Sokoto State Governor, Ahmad Aliyu; and the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu.

The defection of the three senators is expected to bolster the APC’s influence in Kebbi State and the National Assembly ahead of future legislative and executive initiatives.