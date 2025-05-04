There’s no place called heaven or hell — Apostle Okoriko

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Apostle John Okoriko, a prominent cleric and founder of Solid Rock Kingdom Church in Akwa Ibom State, has challenged widely held Christian beliefs regarding the afterlife, declaring that there is no literal place called heaven or hell.

Speaking during the church’s monthly Interactive Service at its headquarters in Ibekwe Akpan Nya, Mkpat Enin Local Government Area, Apostle Okoriko responded to questions from online participants on the theme “Heavenly Places in Christ Jesus.”

According to him, the concept of heavenly places refers to the presence of God in a believer’s life, not a distant realm above the sky.

“Heavenly places in Christ Jesus are where you stay and God comes down to intervene in your life circumstances. God interacted with the elders of Israel on Mount Sinai — here on earth, not in a distant spiritual realm,” he said.

“There is no place as heaven or hell. You can be here on earth and experience God’s presence. If your heart is pure, God dwells in you, and heaven has come to earth for you. Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God.”

The cleric further stated that everything existing on earth also exists spiritually — including markets, trees, roads, animals, and even money — but they are accessed through faith in Christ Jesus.

Addressing the economic hardship in the country, Apostle Okoriko urged Nigerians not to blame the government entirely but to embrace self-reliance and hard work.

“Think of what to do with your hands to overcome hunger, hardship, and unemployment, rather than waiting for the government. People become millionaires through the works of their hands, not by miracles,” he added.