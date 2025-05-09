The Wait is Over: “After 30” brings back the women we grew up with in “Before 30”

By Chioma Okoye

Nemsia Studios proudly announces the official release of After 30, now streaming exclusively on Prime Video. Directed by Momo Spaine and produced by Ronke Ayeni, the film is the long-awaited continuation of the popular Nigerian series Before 30, which followed four women navigating the societal pressures to marry before turning thirty.

After 30 revisits the lives of the women portrayed by Damilola Adegbite, Beverly Naya, Meg Otanwa, and Anee Icha as they face new challenges in their 30s. From love and heartbreak to career struggles and emotional growth, the film explores life beyond the pressure to marry, capturing the essence of modern African womanhood as they seek balance and meaning.

Before its release, After 30 was officially selected for screening at the NollywoodWeek Film Festival in Paris, France, on May 8, where it received warm reception from international audiences.

Reflecting on the film, director Momo Spaine shared, “After 30 is a love letter to every woman figuring it out. It’s about shedding expectations, finding peace in uncertainty, and learning that it’s okay not to have all the answers. We wanted to tell a story that’s honest, familiar, and full of heart.”

The movie is now available on Prime Video across Nigeria and globally. Fans of Before 30 and new viewers alike can reconnect with beloved characters and experience a heartfelt journey of friendship, growth, and womanhood.

Watch Now on Prime Video.