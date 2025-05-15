The canonisation of Traore, by Donu Kogbara

When Captain Ibrahim Traore seized control of Burkina Faso in September 2022 after ousting interim president Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, I cheered because I liked the cut of his jib.

Millions of black folks the world over felt the same way about this bold, fearless, charismatic young Pan Africanist who wasn’t ready to put up with neo-imperialism or French domination.

But I soon started to hear bad stories from Burkinabe journalists who accused him of being a toxic tyrant. So, I stepped back and decided to watch Traore with a less unconditionally adoring eye.

I am a panelist on a fortnightly podcast called Africa Here & Now. I do it with two British colleagues – Martine Dennis and Patrick Smith.

This week, we turned our spotlight on Traore and questioned the aspect of his burgeoning personality cult that is fuelled by fake A1-generated social media videos (for example, there is one of the American superstar Beyonce weeping and begging God to save him).

On reflection, I am NOT taken aback by the bitter backlash that has ensued on YouTube because Traore has become an iconic and saintly figure who can, as far as his fans are concerned, do no wrong.

Some of these fans are positively feral and have furiously accused me, Martine and Patrick of being old fools, CIA agents, etc.

I cannot be bothered to argue with people who are foaming at the mouth because they are clearly not in the mood to hear constructive criticism and alternative opinions. And, to be fair, I kinda understand where they are coming from.

Africans have suffered so much at the hands of wicked white colonialists and terrible indigenous leaders that they are traumatised and desperate for heroes; and Traore certainly looks and sounds like one, so anyone who describes him as imperfect (as all mere mortals are!) will be viewed as a dream-killing Public Enemy.

But someone once said that idols usually have feet of clay and I pray that the dashing captain does not eventually break their hearts.

In the meantime, the idealistic part of my psyche that hailed Traore when he first emerged is still there, within me, and ever hopeful.

I too want miraculous change on my beleaguered continent. I too am sick of evil status quo African politicians who rape their countries and collude with exploitative foreigners. And I can assure anyone who cares to listen that I will be thrilled if Traore proves his critics wrong and ditches bad habits and maximizes his potential and turns out to be the great brother and head of state I want him to be.

Tribute from one family friend to another

Chief Edwin Clark has left

us and I am devastated. Because he was a detribalised nationalist, he will be sorely missed not just by fellow Niger Deltans but by our brethren from other parts of the country.

I thought I should share a tribute that was recently delivered at a memorial event by my friend, Prince Okechukwu Nwadinobi, Deputy President-General Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

Nwadinobi also dwells on the challenges his ethnic group faces in this segment of the 2lst century. Excerpts:

Fellow citizens of Nigeria…Pa Edwin Clark whom we celebrate today, stood for the principles of unity, equity and justice in every way.

This explains why Ndigbo have turned up in high numbers to celebrate a great personality who believed in and supported nation building where no person or ethnic group is left behind and was very vocal about marginalisation of Ndigbo in Nigeria.

Even though his dream was not actualised in his lifetime, we thank God that he lived long enough to impact positively on the lives of a high number of Nigerians. He, therefore, was the mirror that reflected the image of our heroes past, an epitome of hard work, discipline and belief in treating others as he would like to be treated. May the soul of our beloved Pa Edwin Clark rest in peace.

Igbo people have a proverb or saying: Onye agha la nwa nneya. Translated, this means leave no one behind.

The Igbo nation believed in and practised the concept of leave no one behind long before the United Nations came up with the 2030 Agenda’s commitment to leave no one behind which for them is a new approach to address poverty, inequalities, and exclusion.

It is this age-old Igbo principle that I wish to reawaken today.

It is no longer news that in several areas, Ndigbo have been left behind in Project Nigeria and the Nigerian State will enjoy the unprecedented apprenticeship incubation model which institutions like the World Bank have sent their experts to study.

When you make room for Ndigbo in the nation’s front lines, the Nigerian nation will benefit more from the adventurous spirit of our people who will be proud to open their shops in the most remote parts of the world, where you will see signs of Okeke and Sons.

When you make room at the front for Ndigbo who are innovators and are recording great feats in medicine, academics, science and technology in different parts of the world, they will team up with like minds from different parts of Nigeria to make our nation great.

In the professional sector, two Igbo sheroes, as at today lead the global association of women lawyers, FIDA, by Ezinwa Okoroafor and the Medical Women’s International Association by my beloved wife, Dr Eleanor Nwadinobi.

For us in Ohanaeze, we stake our claim as members of the one Nigerian family and are committed to the well-being of every member of the family. We call for a whole of government and a whole of society approach to ensure equitable distribution of resources, leadership positions and where necessary apply remedies and reparations.

The motto of Ohanaeze: Igwe buike, translated is ‘unity is our strength.’ We the people of Nigeria must resolve collectively that going forward no one tribe, no one people, no one creed will be left behind so that the labours of our heroes and sheroes past shall not be in vain.