That Mercy Johnson’s scary ‘cancer scare’

Mercy Johnson

By Prisca Sam-Duru

Mercy Johnson Okejie has been in the spotlight; a very scary one for some time now. Actually, the screen goddess has always been in the spotlight since she killed the lead role in that blockbuster movie ‘The Maid’, produced by Kenneth Nnebue in 2004.

Read Also: How I was trafficked for prostitution in Mali – Actress Jumoke George’s daughter

She captured the hearts of movie lovers with her impeccable screen presence and continues to do so since then. Her versatility is unmatchable, and even when some bad belles dragged her marriage, fans shut their ears and focused on the therapeutic menu she serves through Nollywood. Fans didn’t also give a damn when a particular actress who talks so loudly and over confidently too, dragged her across social media, and tagged her a witch. People didn’t give a damn. They were like, all we know is, Mercy gives us the right medicine to survive the despair caused by Nigerian politicians.

The screen veteran made a different kind of news this time when rumours started spreading that she was down with cancer. Following that, photos of an emaciated Mercy started making the rounds on social media, and that scared the shit out of her followers.

Having her make a video during the week, debunking the rumour that she was battling cancer, was a big relief to her fans. While she first appreciated her fans for their calls, messages, and prayers, she told everyone emphatically, “I do not have cancer”. That is, it! If not for any other thing, the all-knowing saint actress with a penchant for dragging and mocking her colleagues when in trouble can go and rest. As soon as she saw photographs of Mercy looking very slim, she made her own video, calling her a blood sucking demon. Mocking Mercy, the actress, said Mercy Johnson was looking very emaciated because she’s no longer able to suck blood, not as a result of taking any slimming tea.

I guess there’s nothing to talk about again concerning Mercy who, by the way, acts far, far better than this crazy actress who’s always dragging her colleagues. Only a crazy pink-haired human would mock someone with health challenges. No one knows tomorrow!

Sadly, rumours are still flying up and down that Mercy has cancer. There’s a facebook post (no point giving the page publicity) that Mercy said she will be on medication for the rest of her life due to cancer. Haba! The actress has said she just had an issue with her thyroid, which has been taken care of. Why are people sort of forcing cancer on her? Not fair at all!

For those who may wish to know, in the recent video, Mercy explained that people misunderstood a clip from her TV show, Mercy’s Menu, where she mentioned a “cancer scare” due to a swelling on her neck. She said her doctor initially thought that it was something serious. The mother of four even showed viewers a small cut on her neck, indicating a recent surgery to correct thyroid issues. “I had this swelling on my neck, and my doctor felt it was something serious. I am perfectly fine,” she said.

While appreciating fans for checking up on her, she urged viewers to revisit the original clip to understand the context. “Go back and watch the clip. It was completely misunderstood.” Finally, she stated, “I do not have cancer in Jesus’ name. Thank you guys so much, bye.” And we say a big amen to that declaration. Mercy, you’ll never have cancer in Jesus’ name. Amen.

Vanguard News