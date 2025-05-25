Terrorists kill five local security personnel in Katsina

File image

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Five personnel of the Katsina State Community Security Watch Corps have been killed by terrorists in an ambush while responding to intelligence report about a large gathering of bandits near villages in Matazu Local Government Area, Katsina State.

The tragic incident occurred on Saturday when Mallam Sanusi, overseeing their operations across Kusada, Kankia, and parts of Charanci Local Government Areas was ambushed alongside four of his men while travelling in a Hilux vehicle on a reinforcement mission along Maharaba village, Matazu.

According to reports, the mission of the security team was tragically cut short when over 20 motorcycle riding bandits, concealed within mango trees near a stream, launched a coordinated surprise attack. Subsequently, Malam Sanusi and his men were all killed and their vehicle set ablaze by the assailants.

Following the tragic incident,

Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, personally visited the scene of the attack, accompanied by a high-level security delegation including Dr. Nasiru Muazu Danmusa, the State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs.

Governor Radda extended his assessment to hard-to-reach areas, engaging directly with residents to gain firsthand insights into their conditions and to reaffirm his administration’s readiness to address the prevailing security challenges.

The Governor also reiterated his administration’s commitment to collaborating closely with security agencies and community stakeholders to bolster protective measures for both security personnel and civilian populations across Katsina State.

Dr. Nasiru Muazu Danmusa, Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, shed further light on the Governor’s visit, emphasizing the comprehensive approach being adopted to combat insecurity. “The state had in recent times witnessed incessant banditry attacks on one hand and on the other hand recording success in the fight against bandits taking into cognizance efforts of the military against bandits around Ruwan Godiya access,” Dr. Danmusa stated.

He stressed that the Governor’s visit was crucial “to see for himself and for the ministry to evaluate and make assessment of what happened,” with the ultimate goal being “to adopt further strategies to protect the lives and property of members of the communities.”

Dr. Danmusa appealed for public support through prayers and patience, assuring residents of the government’s steadfast commitment to restoring peace.

On behalf of the Government and the people of Katsina, Governor Radda extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased Community Watch personnel, praying for divine acceptance of their sacrifice and for the fortitude of their loved ones and the State to bear this irreparable loss.

Vanguard News