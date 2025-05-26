Terrorists kill 5 Katsina security personnel

File image of bandits.

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Katsina— Five personnel of the Katsina State Community Security Watch Corps have been killed by terrorists in an ambush.

They were reportedly killed while responding to intelligence reports about a large gathering of bandits near villages in Matazu Local Government Area, Katsina State.

The tragic incident occurred on Saturday when Mallam Sanusi, who was overseeing operations across Kusada, Kankia and parts of Charanci Local Government Areas, was ambushed alongside four of his men. They were travelling in a Hilux vehicle on a reinforcement mission near Maharaba village, Matazu, when the attack took place.

According to reports, the mission of the security team was abruptly cut short when over 20 motorcycle-riding bandits, concealed among mango trees near a stream, launched a coordinated surprise attack.

Mallam Sanusi and his team were all killed, and their vehicle was set ablaze by the assailants.

Following the incident, Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, personally visited the scene of the attack. He was accompanied by a high-level security delegation, including Dr. Nasiru Muazu Danmusa, the State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs.

Governor Radda extended his assessment to hard-to-reach areas, engaging directly with residents to gain firsthand insights into their conditions and to reaffirm his administration’s readiness to tackle the prevailing security challenges.

The Governor also reiterated his administration’s commitment to working closely with security agencies and community stakeholders to strengthen protective measures for both security personnel and civilian populations across Katsina State.

Dr. Nasiru Muazu Danmusa provided further context on the Governor’s visit, emphasizing the comprehensive approach being adopted to combat insecurity.

“The state has in recent times witnessed incessant banditry attacks on one hand, and on the other hand, has also recorded successes in the fight against bandits, particularly considering the efforts of the military around the Ruwan Godiya axis,” Dr. Danmusa stated.

He stressed that the Governor’s visit was crucial:

“To see the situation for himself, and for the ministry to evaluate and assess what happened, with the ultimate goal of adopting further strategies to protect the lives and property of community members.”

Dr. Danmusa appealed for public support through prayers and patience, assuring residents of the government’s steadfast commitment to restoring peace.

On behalf of the government and the people of Katsina, Governor Radda extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased Community Watch personnel, praying for divine acceptance of their sacrifice and for strength for their loved ones and the state to bear this irreparable loss.