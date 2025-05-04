Terror: Three states record 26 attacks, 227 deaths in four months

Nigeria moves to block Boko Haram’s sources of funds

•Army Cdr, Captain, 22 soldiers, two policemen, about 100 farmers/fishermen among the dead

•Six military formations targeted

•Shehu of Borno: Three LGAs under terrorists total control

•Zulum identifies critical haven for insurgents, asks military to go after them

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Terrorists appear to have renewed attacks in three states of the Northeast after reports analysed by Sunday Vanguard show that about 227 persons may have been killed in the past four months.

The killings took place in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states, where Boko Haram insurgents and ISWAP fighters are active but Borno seems worst hit.

The Federal Government and security forces say terrorists operating in the axis have been degraded amid claims by local authorities that insecurity may be worsening there.

The reports analysed indicate that no fewer than six military formations may have been targeted by terrorists in the area and troops killed during the period under review (January to April 2025).

According to the reports, those killed include an Army Commander, a Captain and 22 soldiers.

Also dead are two policemen and at least 36 insurgents.

Meanwhile, nearly 100 of the casualties are farmers and fishermen.

Some security analysts attributed the development to the redeployment of Super Tucano planes, attack helicopters and some fighter jets out of the Northeast to confront bandits in the Northwest while others claimed it was as a result of the porous borders of the area with neighbouring Lake Chad communities which allows infiltration of terrorists from Niger and Chad among others.

The resurgence of attacks has not only left hundreds killed and military formations wrecked, leading to the looting of arms and ammunition by the Boko Haram and ISWAP fighters, the situation has also led to the destruction of property.

Among high profile Nigerians alarmed by the situation is the Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume whose Borno South District, according to him, is under renewed siege.

Losing ground



Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State, who was also disturbed by the twist in insecurity in the Northeast, broke his silence on April 8, 2025, saying the renewed Boko Haram/ISWAP attacks and kidnappings in many communities almost on daily basis without confrontation signaled that the state was losing ground.

Zulum noted that his administration had been very supportive to the military in the fight against Boko Haram and other terrorists, leading to a relative peace in the last three years, but lamented that the recent attacks and dislodgement of military formations in Wajirko, Sabon Gari in Damboa local government area, Wulgo in Gamboru Ngala local government area, and Izge in Gwoza local government area, among others, as well as the killing of civilians and security agencies called for serious concerns, even as he described the situation as a setback in Borno and the Northeast.

He spoke at a Special Expanded Security Meeting (ESM) attended by then-General Officer Commanding 7 Div, Major General Abubakar Haruna, Sector Commanders, state Commissioner of Police, heads of other security agencies, Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Garbai Al-Amin El-Kanemi, Shehu of Bama, and Emirs of Biu, Uba, Askira and Gwoza.

Zulum commended the Federal Government and security agencies for their unwavering support in the fight against terrorists.

He noted that more efforts had to be put in place through equipping and deploying of technological warfare to the military to stem the tide of renewed attacks bedeviling parts of the Sahelian Borno which shares border with Chad, Niger and Cameroon.

Total control

Speaking on behalf of the traditional rulers in attendance at the ESM, the Shehu of Borno hailed security agencies in the fight against terrorism, but emphasized that about three local government areas of Guzamala, Marte, Abbadam and some parts of Mobbar in Borno remained under the total control of Boko Haram, stressing that most of these communities were without civil authority.

The monarch called on the Federal Government to reconstruct the dilapidated and deplorable Biu-Damboa-Maiduguri, Maiduguri- Dikwa- Ngala, Maiduguri- Monguno-Kukawa and Biu -Damaturu federal roads among others.

In a related development, Zulum visited the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, and other Service Chiefs to demand immediate action on the renewed attacks in Borno.

The governor, whose administration recently distributed over 500 motorcycles and 110 operational vehicles to security agencies, called on them to launch aggressive operations in the Lake Chad Islands, also known as the Tumbus, Mandara Mountains and Sambisa forests to dislodge insurgents from their enclaves.

He also received a high-level Federal Government delegation led by the Minister of Defence, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, which visited Maiduguri.

He told the visitors that the Tumbus was a critical haven for insurgents, saying that was where they regrouped, calling for a special military operation to be carried out in the area so as to address the renewed attacks and hostilities perpetrated by insurgents.

“These islands serve as breeding grounds for insurgents who depend on the area for sustenance. It is imperative to consider launching coordinated operations to flush them out,” Zulum stated.

He further warned that terrorist elements from the Northwest, North-Central and Northeast were likely falling back to the Tumbus for their means of livelihood.

The governor urged the Federal Government to enhance surveillance and border security, particularly in the Sahel region, citing the vulnerability of Nigeria’s borders and the infiltration of armed groups and weapons through the region.

“If the Sahel is not secured, the entire country remains vulnerable. There is a pressing need to fortify the Sahel region to end insecurity,” he added.

Troop deployment

Zulum also advocated for increased troop deployment to areas such as the Timbuktu Triangle and the Mandara Mountains, and for continuous and sustained military operations to prevent the reoccupation of previously reclaimed territories.

“There should be forces that will keep the ground, otherwise they will come back”, he said.

“What brought about the recent situation is we felt everything is OK, but they are regrouping now and I believe the Nigerian military will not allow them regroup”.

The governor requested the deployment of more military hardware including Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles (MRAPs), Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), and additional personnel to improve surveillance and fortify vulnerable zones.

While acknowledging the current operational burden on the military across the country, Zulum called for the deployment of more trained manpower and logistics to the Northeast.

He highlighted the success of non-kinetic measures, revealing that over 300,000 repentant insurgents and their families had surrendered over the past three years.

Presidential directive

In his remarks, Minister of Defence, Abubakar, assured the governor of the Federal Government’s commitment to providing the necessary personnel and equipment to combat insurgency and facilitate the resettlement of affected communities.

“The President has directed that we provide the military with all necessary manpower and equipment to halt the recent resurgence of insecurity in Borno and the Northeast,” the Minister stated.

He commended Zulum’s efforts in resettling internally displaced persons and supporting agricultural and other livelihood initiatives.

The minister was accompanied by the Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Mohammed Mutawalle; CDS Musa; representatives of other Service Chiefs; outgoing and incoming Theatre Commanders of Operation Hadin Kai as well as Principal Staff Officers and senior military personnel.

Vote of confidence



Borno State House of Assembly (BOSHA) presided over by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Abdulkarim Lawan, on its part, also joined forces in finding lasting solution to the renewed attacks in the region.

At its sitting of Thursday, April 13, 2025, it passed a vote of confidence in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Vice, Senator Kashim Shettima, citing the presidential ‘Renewed Hope’ initiative aimed at tackling security challenges in the Northeast and the country as a whole.

The House equally gave unwavering support to Zulum on his 10- point agenda which focuses on restoring peace, stability and resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, in the state.

It urged government at all levels and the military to be proactive in addressing terrorist attacks.

Also in their submissions, Ndume (APC Borno South), Senator Mohammed Tahir Monguno (APC Borno North/Senate Chief Whip) and Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan, SAN (APC Borno Central), among others, have vehemently kicked against the renewed attacks and offered advice on how to get rid of the menace.

Timeline of terror attacks in Borno, Adamawa, Yobe:

January to April, 2025

1.January 2: Boko Haram attacks Njilang village in Chibok LGA of Borno, killing several civilians and displacing villagers

January 4: Boko Haram strikes in Sabin Gari, Damboa LGA of Borno, targeting a military formation, but the attack is repelled with more casualties on the side of the terrorists. (6 soldiers are killed and 36 terrorists neutralized). January 8: Two policemen killed by terrorists in Gajiram, council headquarters of Nganzai in Northern Borno. January 9: Over a dozen people slaughtered around Yamtake/ Izge axis of Gwoza LGA of Borno. January 12: Terrorists invade Bazir village of Chibok, kill two civilians, set ablaze church and some houses, after looting foodstuffs and livestock. January 12: 40 farmers and fishermen killed in Dumba community of Bags town, Kukawa LGA of Borno. Dumba is located in the fringes of Lake Chad. January 14: Boko Haram invades Shikarkir village in Chibok, sacks community and razes church and houses, with several injured. January 16: Boko Haram sneaks into Yimirmugza village of Chibok. There is no casualty, but food items and livestock are looted. January 20: Boko Haram invades Kawuri village of Konduga LGA of Borno. Three patrol vehicles of Civilian Joint Task Force are destroyed and many villagers sustaining injuries. January 24: 20 fishermen killed in Gadan Gari fishing community of Bama LGA of Borno by Boko Haram. January 26: Army Commander and 19 soldiers killed by Boko Haram/ISWAP at a military base in Malamfatori, the headquarters of Abadan LGA of Borno. February 6: Two people killed as their vehicle steps on Improvised Explosive Devices between Jibwhiwhi and Harang villages of Hawul LGA of Borno while on their way to Garkida town/market of Adamawa. March 3: Boko Haram abducts Professor Abubakar Eljuma of the Nigeria Army University Biu (NAUB). The incident takes place along troubled Damaturu-Biu road, Yobe. The varsity don is still in captivity. March 24: Boko Haram raids two military formations in Borno: Wajirko army formation in Damboa LGA and Wulgo village of Gamboru Ngala LGA in Borno. Many soldiers and Boko Haram attackers are killed. This comes as no fewer than two soldiers are feared dead and others injured after the convoy of the newly deployed Brigade Commander ‘Operation Hadin Kai’ in Damboa LGA steps on Improvised Explosive Devices/landmines planted by suspected terrorists which explode along Maiduguri- Damboa-Biu road. April 6: A Captain, a soldier and scores of Boko Haram terrorists killed in Izge village, Gwoza LGA of Borno.

According to reports, the terrorists strike with Rocket Propelled Grenades (RPGs) targeting the Izge platoon formation of troops of ‘Operation Hadin Kai’ which leads to a fierce battle and exchange of gunfire for hours, before resilient residents of the community with support from vigilantes and local hunters compliment efforts of the military to repel the attack. Izge is located in the heart of Sambisa forests, and is about 20kms’ drive Southwest of Gwoza town.