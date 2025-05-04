Tension in Ondo as Amotekun, police clash over custody of suspect, exhibit

We won’t allow criminality thrive in Osun - Amotekun Commander

— Officers exchanged gunshots, wounded, hospitalised

—- Resident scamper for safety

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Residents of Akure, the Ondo state capital, scampered for safety as personnel of the state security outfit codenamed Amotekun and some policemen clashed over the custody of a suspect linked to a stolen motorcycle.

Eyewitness account said that personnel of both security agencies exchanged gunshots during the clash following which tension and anxiety gripped the state capital.

Vanguard learnt that a complainant visited the office the Amotekun to report a missing motorcycle.

In a swift response, the personnel of Amotekun recovered the stolen motorcycle and arrested the suspect.

But shortly after the arrest, some police officers arrived the Amotekun office and reportedly demanded that the suspect be released to them.

One of the officers, told newsmen that the Amotekun personnel declined the request directing the police officers to the state commander of the corps, Chief Adetunji Adeleye.

Sources said the officials of both security agencies exchanged hot words and it degenerated to exchange of gun shots.

Officers of the agencies were said to have been injured while the policemen forcefully attempted to take custody of the suspect and the exhibit.

In an official statement issued by the state police command, its spokesperson, Ayanlade Olayinka, accused policemen of acting unprofessionally.

Ayanlade said that ” At about 0800hrs, a report was received at the Ijoka Divisional Police Headquarters regarding the arrest of a suspect alleged to have been involved in the theft of property from a church located around Sunday Bus Stop.

“Acting promptly on the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) detailed two police officers along with the incident duty officer to proceed to the scene, recover the suspect, and secure exhibits linked to the crime.

“It is important to note that the police officers were the first to arrive at the scene.

“However, while they were executing their lawful duties, operatives of the Amotekun Corps arrived in the company of a large group of commercial motorcyclists (okada riders).

“In a disorderly and commando like-manner, the Amotekun personnel and accompanying individuals forcefully took custody of the suspect and the exhibits, in the process injuring a police officer.

“Following this, the Commissioner of Police, Ondo State Command, CP Wilfred Olutokunbo Afolabi immediately directed tactical commanders to recover both the suspect and the exhibits.

“Subsequently, after intervention and dialogue led by the commanders of both agencies, the suspect and exhibits were returned to the police in the spirit of inter-agency cooperation.

“However, it must be stated that while the matter was being amicably resolved, a few aggrieved members of the Amotekun Corps, unhappy with the release of the suspect, began firing sporadically into the air.

“To prevent a breakdown of law and order and to disperse the agitated crowd without harm, the police officers at the scene responded with the professional use of tear gas.

“No exchange of gunfire occurred between the two agencies.

“The Ondo State Police Command reaffirms its commitment to collaboration with other security outfits in the state but stresses the need for all personnel to operate within the bounds of the law and established protocols.

Ayanlade added that “The Command assures members of the public that it remains dedicated to the maintenance of peace, public safety, and the rule of law across the state.

The state commander of Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye could not be reached last night for comment.