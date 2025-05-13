SWDC: Why we support Ogun nominee — Osoba’s political family

Former Ogun State Governor, Olusegun Osoba

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA —MEMBERS of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ogun State, loyal to former Governor Olusegun Osoba, under the aegis of ‘Osoba Political Family’, yesterday, distanced themselves from a publication insinuating ‘disquiet’ in the political camp of the two-time governor of the state, over the nominee of Ogun State in the newly constituted Board of the South West Development Commission, SWDC.

Vanguard gathered that a section of the media had in the reports claimed that there was disquiet in Ogun State, as Osoba’s camp rejected the SWDC nominees for non-inclusion of Osoba’s disciples, former Deputy Governor, Segun Adesegun and former Commissioner for Finance, Durojaiye in the President’s recent board appointments.

Reacting to the report, a former member of the House of Representatives, Mr Kunle Adeyemi, described the so-called ‘disquiet’ as nothing but an illusion that is borne out of the hallucinations of the pretenders, who were signatories to the statement.

The statement partly reads: “This is to emphatically put on record that the so-called ‘disquiet’ is nothing but an illusion that is borne out of the hallucinations of the pretenders who were signatories of the statement.

“The former governor and his genuine followers do not only support the Ogun State nominee on the board, they believe, without reservation, that the representative of the State on the board will add value to the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“The Osoba Political Family is also of the conviction that Mr President has the discretion, following due consultations, to zero in on nominees who will drive the appropriate aspirations for the betterment of Nigeria.”