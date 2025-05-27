Sultan Declares May 28 as 1st Day of Zulhijja 1446 AH

Sultan of Sokoto Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III.

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has officially declared Wednesday, May 28, 2025, as the first day of the Islamic month of Zulhijja 1446 AH.

This announcement marks the beginning of one of the most significant months in the Islamic calendar, culminating in the Eid al-Adha celebration.

The declaration followed the confirmed sighting of the new moon of Zulhijja across various locations in the country.

The Sultan made the declaration in his capacity as the spiritual leader of Nigerian Muslims, emphasizing the importance of unity, piety, and national peace during the holy period. His Eminence urged the Muslim Ummah to intensify prayers for Nigeria’s progress, stability, and prosperity.

Zulhijja, the twelfth month of the Islamic calendar, is highly religiously significant as it includes the Hajj pilgrimage and Eid al-Adha, known as the “Festival of Sacrifice.” The 10th day of Zulhijja, which will fall on Friday, June 6, 2025, will be observed as Eid al-Adha.

His Eminence also called on the faithful to emulate the virtues of Prophet Ibrahim (AS) through acts of sacrifice, obedience to Allah, and kindness to fellow human beings, especially the less privileged. He emphasized that the season is a time of spiritual reflection and renewed commitment to righteous living.

The Sultan further urged Islamic clerics and community leaders to use the opportunity to preach tolerance, mutual respect, and peaceful coexistence among all Nigerians, regardless of religion or ethnicity. He noted that the current socio-economic challenges require collective prayers and moral action.

His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, remains a unifying figure and a respected voice for moderation and interfaith harmony in Nigeria. His leadership continues to inspire millions of Muslims nationwide and beyond, especially during sacred moments like the month of Zulhijja 1446AH.

Vanguard News