Sule Lamido defends zoning, says it’s cure not curse

Sule Lamido

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA —Former governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido, has defended zoning in Nigeria’s political system, describing it as a necessary ‘cure’ for the country’s structural and historical imbalances, rather than a curse.

Lamido, who was also Minister of External Affairs, articulated his views in excerpts from his forthcoming autobiography, “Being True to Myself,” which is set to be launched in Abuja next week.

The book offers a blend of personal reflections and political commentary drawn from decades of public service.

According to the elder statesman, zoning serves a crucial purpose within Nigeria’s unique federal arrangement.

He argued that though not enshrined in the constitution, zoning emerged out of historical necessity, after the June 12 annulment and subsequent military rule, to preserve national stability.

“Zoning, for all its perceived imperfections, is not a curse, it is a cure, an antidote to our deep national fractures,” Lamido wrote.

Reflecting on Nigeria’s Fourth Republic, he highlighted the role of former President Olusegun Obasanjo as a key beneficiary of the zoning formula, recalling how he (Obasanjo), a Southern Christian, was supported by the northern political class in 1999 as a unifying figure to heal the tensions caused by military rule.

He said: “Obasanjo was chosen in 1999 not because he was the best in Nigeria, but because zoning dictated a Southern, Christian president to soothe national nerves.’’

He also mentioned other political leaders, such as Chief Bola Ige, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, and Chief Jim Nwobodo, who, despite their popularity and competence, accepted the principle of zoning to preserve the country’s fragile unity.

Lamido criticised those who benefited from zoning but now denounced it as undemocratic, accusing them of political amnesia and opportunism.

“Those who were first to benefit from zoning now turn around to say it is wrong. The hypocrisy is dangerous and short-sighted,” he said.

He further argued that Nigeria’s diversity required deliberate balancing acts, rather than a blind imitation of Western democracies.

“Ours is not America. We are a fractured nation held together by a delicate political arrangement,” he cautioned.

As debates intensify regarding a possible power shift in the 2027 elections, Lamido’s intervention is viewed as a call to political actors to uphold zoning as a safeguard against domination, marginalisation and disintegration.

He warned that abandoning zoning would undermine the moral contract upon which the current democratic dispensation was built.

Lamido wrote further: “Zoning was the unwritten contract that made 1999 possible. Breaching it now is akin to erasing the foundation of the Fourth Republic.’’

The forthcoming launch of his book in Abuja is expected to attract leading political figures, intellectuals and diplomats, with many anticipating a deeper exploration of the issues shaping Nigeria’s fragile democracy.

While former President Olusegun Obasanjo is expected to serve as special guest of honour at the launch, former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd), will be chairman of the occasion.