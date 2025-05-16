Step up, end security challenges in our country — Tinubu tells Armed Forces

President Bola Tinubu

By: Kingsley Omonobi

President Bola Tinubu has urged the armed forces to “step up and intensify efforts towards conclusively ending the multi-dimensional security challenges facing our dear country.”

He emphasized that a well-equipped military is crucial not only for safeguarding the nation but also for preserving democracy.

“A democratically stable Nigeria is fundamental to our national progress and regional peace. The defense of democracy requires a military that is well-prepared, well-trained, and well-equipped,” Tinubu stated.

The President, who was represented by Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima, made this declaration during the induction ceremony of the newly acquired Augusta A-109s Trekker Helicopters into the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) inventory. The event took place at the Presidential Air Fleet premises on Friday.

The Vice President highlighted that the induction of the first batch of Augusta 109s Trekker helicopters, coinciding with the Nigerian Air Force’s 61st anniversary, is a testament to the federal government’s unwavering commitment to boosting the capabilities of the NAF and the entire armed forces.

He added that the helicopters are expected to combat terrorism, armed banditry, oil theft, and other security challenges facing the nation.

“The dynamic security landscape of our nation demands an agile, well-equipped, and responsive Air Force capable of rapid deployment across multiple theatres. This induction is not just about adding new helicopters to our fleet; it is a strategic statement of intent—a demonstration of our collective resolve to strengthen our armed forces, defend our nation, and reinforce Nigeria’s leadership role in Africa,” Shettima remarked.

He expressed confidence that the deployment of the new platforms would enhance the combat power of the Nigerian Air Force not only within Nigeria but also across the West African sub-region.

Despite budgetary constraints, Shettima noted that the acquisition of these aircraft and other military equipment is a reflection of the government’s commitment to enhancing national security. He also called for continued collaboration with neighboring countries to curb criminal activities across shared borders.

“The multinational collaboration to bring peace to the Lake Chad region is an example that must be improved upon and replicated wherever necessary,” he added.

Shettima assured that under President Tinubu’s leadership, the federal government would continue to support the professionalization and equipping of security agencies for effective discharge of their duties.

He noted that conflicts in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa continue to shape international security dynamics, adding that Nigeria must remain vigilant and proactive.

“The Nigerian Armed Forces must be prepared not only to address domestic security concerns but also to participate in regional and international peacekeeping efforts that promote stability and collective security,” he said.

In his remarks, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Bala Hasan Abubakar, lauded the induction of the Augusta A-109s Trekker helicopters as a strategic boost to the NAF’s multi-domain operational capability.

“From 2024 to date, the Nigerian Air Force has received nine brand-new aircraft, including four C-129 attack helicopters, three King Air 360 aircraft, and the two Augusta 109s Trekker helicopters being inducted today,” he said.

He announced that the NAF is set to receive an additional 49 aircraft within the next two years, which include:

10 Augusta 109 Trekkers

12 AH-1 Zulu Attack Helicopters

24 M-346 Ground Attack Aircraft

3 Kata 295 Medium Airlift Aircraft

These acquisitions are expected to significantly enhance the NAF’s precision strike, ground attack, and air mobility capabilities in counterterrorism and counterinsurgency operations.

Air Marshal Abubakar also emphasized deliberate steps taken to enhance the force’s operational capabilities, including the training of eight pilots and eighteen engineers and technicians for the Augusta 109s.

“Additionally, air and ground crew are currently undergoing specialized training abroad and will, in turn, train more personnel locally to sustain capacity development,” he added.

He highlighted ongoing investments in research and development to build technical capacity for maintaining sophisticated equipment.

Notably, the NAF has achieved breakthroughs such as the revalidation of Alpha Jet aircraft ejection seats, retrofitting of unserviceable 68 mm rockets, and the development of a test kit for pyro cartridge impulse measurement.

Abubakar announced that two weeks ago, a research committee was inaugurated to initiate the local production of C-57mm rockets to support NAF’s attack platforms, signaling a shift towards self-reliance and resilience in defense technology.

The Chief of Air Staff expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for his unwavering support of the Nigerian Air Force, and also thanked Leonardo of Italy for the timely delivery of the first batch of A109 Trekker helicopters.

He assured that the new platforms would be optimally deployed and maintained to serve the best interests of the nation.

“Our gratitude also goes to our revered predecessors—former Chiefs of Defense Staff and Chiefs of their staff—whose guidance and dedication continue to inspire us,” he concluded.