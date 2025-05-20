Stakeholders unite to combat malaria at UNILAG

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

To mark this year’s World Malaria Day, major health organisations, Green Life Pharmaceuticals, Green Life Hospital, Seagreen Pharmaceutical, and Clearline HMO, joined forces to lead a large-scale awareness and prevention campaign. This initiative was driven by a common goal to eradicate malaria from Nigeria through education, community engagement, and access to testing and treatment.

The event themed “Malaria Ends with Us: Reinvest, Reimagine, Reignite” was graced by hundreds of students and community members who also participated in free malaria testing and receive malaria prevention kits and medication, courtesy of the collaborating partners.

Beyond the distribution of medical supplies, the event served as a powerful platform to educate young people about malaria, its symptoms, prevention, and the dangers of drug abuse in relation to health management.

In his opening remarks, Executive Director of Green Life Pharmaceuticals, Mr. Peter Nwosu, underscored the importance of the event, highlighting it as both a commemorative and impactful outreach. “We are here not just to mark a global health awareness day but to make a real difference in this vibrant community,” he stated.

He emphasized the seriousness of malaria, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa, and reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to improving public health through its corporate social responsibility programmes.

The Medical Officer with Clearline HMO, Dr. Oghenerukevwe Peretomode stressed the need for a collective response from both the government and individuals to reduce the incidence of malaria.

She called for more funding, innovation, and public education to support malaria prevention efforts. “Everyone has a role to play,” she said, “from using mosquito-treated nets and maintaining clean environments to avoiding actions that promote mosquito breeding, like dumping refuse in drainage systems.” Peretomode also pointed out that climate change, through increased flooding and warmer weather, is contributing to the rise in malaria cases, further emphasizing the need for environmental responsibility.

The General Manager of Green Life Hospital, Mr. Chris Ikeagu said: “We chose UNILAG because we want to engage young people directly. They are the ones who can carry the message forward to their homes and communities. Older generations are already familiar with malaria, but we believe that prevention starts with youth education.”

He emphasised the deadly nature of malaria and reiterated that early awareness and proper treatment are key to combating the disease.

The collective goal was not only to mark World Malaria Day but to leave a lasting impact by empowering young Nigerians with the knowledge and tools to protect themselves and their communities. As students engaged with health professionals and took their free malaria tests, the message was clear: malaria can end with us.