SPPG students launch youth empowerment drive with digital, financial literacy training

By Juliet Umeh

A group of forward-thinking students from the School of Politics, Policy, and Governance, SPPG, is championing youth development in Lagos through a transformative initiative that merges digital skills with financial literacy.

The three-day workshop, part of their Class of 2025 capstone project tagged: Positive STEPS Nigeria, is aimed at bridging knowledge gaps among young Nigerians aged 18 to 35.

With technology rapidly reshaping the job market and economic landscape, the students say the initiative is a response to the urgent need for practical skills among the country’s youth.

A member of the capstone team, Dr. God’s-gift Obi, stressed the urgency: “Many young people have access to digital tools but lack the knowledge to use them meaningfully. We designed this program to change that narrative while helping participants understand basic financial principles that secure their futures.”

The project employs a “train-the-trainer” model to ensure sustainability and wide reach. An initial set of ten participants received hands-on instruction and are expected to train at least ten others each, creating a multiplying effect that could impact more than 100 individuals in the first phase.

According to Team Lead Lovelyn Okafor, the programme aligns with SPPG’s core mission.

She said: “We were taught to lead with character, competence, and capacity

That’s exactly what we’re passing on — empowering others to become responsible citizens equipped to thrive in a digital economy.”

Participants have lauded the initiative for its practical value. Oluwatobiloba Victor Odunola, one of the trainees, said the program has opened his eyes. “I never realized my smartphone could be a business tool,” he said. “Now, I see opportunities I used to miss. I’m eager to share this knowledge with others.”

Inclusivity was a cornerstone of the program’s design. From providing sign language interpreters to ensuring physical accessibility for participants with disabilities, the project team made deliberate efforts to accommodate all learners. Dr. Folashade Coker, one of the SPPG students involved, highlighted the impact: “Seeing the engagement of persons with disabilities reminded us of their untapped potential. We’re proud to create a space where everyone is seen and heard.”

The students funded the initiative through a mix of personal fundraising and support from external donors — a reflection of their commitment to seeing the project succeed. They also developed the curriculum themselves, drawing from their interdisciplinary training at SPPG.

Oladeji Dorcas Oluwasukunmi, who found out about the seminar online, said the program exceeded her expectations. “It’s one of the best decisions I’ve made. I’ve learned tools I can apply in my business and pass on to others. It’s a ripple effect waiting to happen.”

As the seminar wraps up, the students aren’t just walking away with fulfilled academic requirements — they are leaving behind a legacy of empowerment. Through Positive STEPS Nigeria, they’ve planted seeds of change that could significantly reshape the lives of many young Nigerians and, in time, contribute to broader national development.