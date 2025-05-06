Speaker Abbas condemns killings in Borno, other states

Abbas

…sound alarm over anticipated flooding across over 30 states

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep Abbas Tajudeen, has condemned the killings taking place in the country while calling for a renewed commitment to national service amidst mounting challenges across the country.

In his address at Tuesday’s plenary session, the Speaker expressed deep concern over killings in Borno, Plateau, Benue, and Kwara states.

He said: “The resurgence of terrorist attacks in the North-East, particularly a deadly bombing near Gamboru, has claimed many civilian lives.The House unequivocally condemns these attacks on innocent citizens,” he declared, urging security agencies to act swiftly and effectively.

On the economy, Abbas referenced the IMF’s 2025 Article IV consultation, noting the positive assessments of Nigeria’s fiscal discipline, including the ending of Central Bank deficit financing and fuel subsidies. He pledged that the House would ensure legislative processes support economic stability.

The Speaker also sounded the alarm over anticipated flooding across more than 30 states. “I call on all relevant committees to review the country’s emergency preparedness, propose mitigation strategies, and provide oversight over legislative frameworks on disaster risk management and climate resilience,” he said.

The Speaker also disclosed plans for a joint high-level Committee on Reconciliation.

“We shall work with the Senate to constitute a high-level Committee on Reconciliation… to facilitate dialogue, promote peace, and support the restoration of democratic order,” he noted.

He also highlighted the House’s swift constitutional response to political unrest in Rivers State. Following a presidential proclamation of a State of Emergency, the House endorsed the measure and inaugurated a 21-member Ad-Hoc Committee, chaired by the House Leader, to oversee the caretaker administration and ensure accountability.

“We also demonstrated unwavering fidelity to the Constitution in our swift response to the political unrest in Rivers State. Following the President’s transmission of a Proclamation of a State of Emergency, the House acted in accordance with Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) to endorse the measure. Subsequently, we inaugurated a 21-member Ad-Hoc Committee, led by the Leader of the House, to exercise oversight of the caretaker administration and safeguard democratic accountability in the state. That Committee has since commenced its engagement with stakeholders on the ground.

Looking ahead, Abbas outlined an ambitious legislative agenda, with particular emphasis on the constitutional review process and the passage of the electoral reform bill. “We must now move decisively to expedite the consideration and passage of critical bills that directly affect Nigerians’ stability, prosperity, and well-being,” he urged.

As the 10th House approaches its second anniversary, the Speaker unveiled a lineup of public engagement activities, including a public policy Dialogue on May 12, media roundtables in June, and a House open week from July 1st to 4th. He said these events are intended to celebrate progress and strengthen transparency.

“These activities reflect our values as the People’s House and offer critical platforms for evaluating our work, refining our agenda, and projecting our collective vision,” he emphasized.

“I encourage you to continue as we have begun and recommit ourselves to national service and legislative excellence.”