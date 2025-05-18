South Africa crowned U-20 AFCON champions after win over Morocco

South Africa clinched their maiden CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations title on Sunday night with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Morocco in the final held at Cairo International Stadium.

A spectacular second-half strike from Gomolemo Kekana in the 70th minute proved to be the difference, as the Southern Africans made history — not only by lifting their first U-20 AFCON trophy but also by defeating a North African side for the first time in the competition’s history.

Kekana’s goal came from a moment of brilliance. Positioned outside the box, he unleashed a powerful right-footed shot that curled into the top corner, leaving Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Benrahmoune with no chance. The goal was initially reviewed by VAR before being confirmed, igniting celebrations on the South African bench.

The final was a tense and tactically disciplined affair, with both teams showing the defensive resilience that had characterized their tournament runs. South Africa had never reached the final since 1997, when they were beaten by the same Moroccan side. But this time, they rewrote the script — avenging that loss and becoming the 12th nation to be crowned champions at this level.

Morocco began the game on the front foot, dominating possession in the first half and creating several chances. Jones El Abdellaoui and Ilias Boumassaoudi came closest to scoring, but South African goalkeeper Fletcher Lowe was in superb form once again, making critical saves to keep his side in the match.

South Africa, who bounced back from a group-stage loss to Egypt, gradually grew into the contest. Shakeel April and Mfundo Vilakazi threatened the Moroccan defence with a few half-chances, though neither side could find a breakthrough before halftime.

Morocco pressed harder in the second half, with Othmane Maamma and Abdelhamid Aït Boudlal testing South Africa’s defence. But a lack of clinical finishing proved costly.

When South Africa finally broke the deadlock through Kekana’s long-range rocket, they shifted into defensive mode, soaking up relentless Moroccan pressure. Their backline, marshaled by Tylon Smith and Sfiso Timba, held firm under intense scrutiny.

The victory not only marks a first continental youth title for South Africa but also symbolizes a shift in regional balance, as they broke a long-standing losing streak against North African teams — having lost their previous five encounters by single-goal margins.

Fletcher Lowe, who finished the tournament with a record 24 saves, was a standout performer, embodying South Africa’s defensive grit.

Though they scored just nine goals throughout the tournament, South Africa made each one count, edging past DR Congo, Nigeria, and now Morocco in their title run.

For Morocco, the defeat ended their 14-match unbeaten run in U-20 AFCON play and denied them a second title. Despite their flair and consistency throughout the tournament, the final proved to be a bridge too far, leaving them to reflect on what could have been.

Vanguard News