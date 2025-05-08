Some people benefiting from Ezza/Effium crisis – Gov Nwifuru

Gov. Nwifuru

ABAKALIKI-GOVERNOR Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has said his administration is determined to restore lasting peace in war torn Ezza/Effium community in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state.

Nwifuru said that enough is enough for crisis in the area, regretting that some elites are benefiting from the crisis.

The governor who stated this at his office at Government House while accenting into law of bil to legalize and make binding the peace accord between Effium and Ezza Effium.

“It was an incident caused by two individuals. They found out they were struggling for control of markets and revenues.

“They were fighting for markets. And nobody ever knew that the case would come out of a very difficult economic crisis like the way it is now. And it consumes a lot of lives, which nobody ever wished for.

“The cause was concerning. When the people paid a steep price for peace in that particular area.

“Then they had thought, and the government came out with a very familiar white paper, a very understanding white paper, that was discussed with the Parties, and the Parties agreed. Now, we have come to the premise of the whole issue, and some people have started raising issues across the whole side. And I said that, look, enough is enough.

“We must conclude this matter as it started. No matter whose ox is a goose. But let me sound this way.I am not patriotic, but I am very much disgusted that some people can be able to get up at all times to dissuade anybody without giving them the facts, without telling them the truth.

“It’s shocking to me, very shocking to me. And sometimes I hear that elites are the ones dissuading society. I don’t know if anybody in this field has ever seen very fitted, very diligent leaders of that particular area coming out to make an assertion that is not verified, very, very, very unverified assertions, making very insignificant statements.

“And the statement they are making is totally appalling, and it’s appalling because they are the people who are believing them. And that’s the opportunity we are getting. That is why crisis can continue.

“So sincerely, I want to thank the stakeholders.I want to thank the law enforcement agencies. I want to thank the leaders of thought. I want to thank the gentlemen of the press who paid a great price for us to be in this place today. The calamity is unplanned, and don’t be distracted. Don’t be distraught. It’s anybody’s disposition. That is not the disposition of the government.

“Those that are opposing us are opposing us. It’s sacrosanct in every society that everybody must not agree. There are some people that are benefiting from this crisis.

“And we won’t just give up on them, as they want to support their source of income. That is their source of income. So they have nothing else to give other than this crisis, and they must be determined to do that.

“As these people that give them the resources, we must show them reasons why this crisis must continue. But I want to send them a message, and the message is that we are ready for any eventualities. And we will change that as well, whether it is in jail or in the government.

“We will use every available means to bring peace to Effium”, the governor stated.