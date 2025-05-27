Smart schools, your tickets to a sure future, Mbah celebrates Enugu children

… Says 33% education budget puts them at the heart of govt’s agenda

Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah has celebrated the children of the state, describing the 260 Smart Green Schools being constructed by his administration as their tickets to a sure future.

Mbah also said that the 33 per cent budgetary allocation to the education sector was a clear demonstration that they were at the very heart of the administration’s agenda.

The governor spoke during the 2025 Children’s Day celebration at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, on Tuesday. This year’s event was themed “Children: Our Future, Our Responsibility.”

Mbah, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, stressed that the Smart Green Schools were not just school blocks, but a factory for the future workforce, innovators, and leaders.

“That is why, from the very beginning of this administration, we put you at the very heart of our agenda. We are building 260 Smart Green Schools, one in every political ward across our great state.

“These are not just schools; they are the schools of the future – powered by solar energy, equipped with digital smart boards, robotics labs, virtual reality, artificial intelligence, ICT centers, multimedia libraries, science labs, and smart farms.

“But even more important than the buildings is that we are moving beyond the old ways of learning. We are giving you the chance to learn by doing, by experimenting, by building, by creating, and by solving real problems. This is called Experiential Learning—and it is how the best schools in the world now teach. That future is no longer far away. It is already here in Enugu State.

“We are also providing you with free uniforms, books, nutritious meals, clean water, healthcare, and even tablets to help you learn better because we believe that education must be inclusive, free, fun, fair, and full of opportunity. We are also transforming our Technical Colleges, Senior Secondary Schools, and Universities to match the speed of the world.

“To make all this possible, we allocated 33 per cent of our entire annual budget to education in 2024 and 2025. This is the highest in Nigeria,” he said.

He urged the children and youth of the state to “be bold, curious, kind, and excellent,” reminding them that they had “the right to dream and to succeed.”

Meanwhile, in her goodwill message, the wife of the governor, Mrs. Nkechinyere Mbah, described education as the greatest gift that could be given to children.

She, therefore, commended the Enugu State Ministry of Education and teachers for their “unwavering commitment to ensuring quality education,” saying the government would continue to provide a safe, inclusive, and conducive learning environment for the children.

The event featured march pasts and presentation of prizes to various winners.