Six feared dead as car skids off road, ram into passersby in Port Harcourt

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: No fewer than six people have reportedly lost their lives at Eliozu area of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, when a car skidded off the road and crashed into passersby on the walkway.

The tragic incident happened Monday struck at Eliozu was struck by the Unity Filling Station area in Port Harcourt, Monday night.

It was gathered that the car was on high speed when the driver lost control and rammed off the road into the victims.

It was learned that the car knocked down electric poles before pushing on to kill the said victims.

It was gathered that the driver of the car and its occupants, who were young boys, alleged to be “Yahoo boys” had hurried out of the vehicle and escaped from the scene.

A source, who witnessed the incident, said after the incident that six people were found lifeless on the ground, but that the police from Rumuokoro Special Area arrived at the scene and picked up the bodies, as well as the car involved in the accident.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police, said three of the victims have been confirmed dead, while the other three were currently receiving treatment in a hospital.

Iringe-Koko said: “According to the report, it was three people who were confirmed dead, while three of them are in the hospital receiving treatment. The driver of the car escaped why the vehicle has been impounded and is now at the police station. We have also commenced an investigation to get those involved.”