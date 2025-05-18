Shoday opens up on why his girlfriend can’t be in all music video

By Ayo Onikoyi

In a world where fans expect artists to blend their personal lives into their creative work, rising Afro-fusion star Shoday is setting the record straight—and doing it his way.

Speaking in a recent interview with Hip TV, the Purr crooner, born Shodade Solomon Segun, opened up about the delicate balance between romance and artistry, revealing why his girlfriend won’t be the sole face of his visuals.

“I would work with video vixens, and that doesn’t change anything,” Shoday said matter-of-factly. “You can’t expect me to only feature the person I’m dating in every video. Even you would get bored—I need to keep things fresh and exciting.”

The fast-rising singer is known for his smooth delivery and catchy hooks, but he’s just as intentional behind the scenes. He explained that while some may question his choices, it’s all part of maintaining a dynamic creative edge in an industry that thrives on versatility.

When asked about his current musical direction, Shoday revealed that he’s been working on a larger body of work—one he’s been slowly introducing to fans through a steady stream of monthly singles.

“Since last year, I’ve been dropping songs almost every month,” he said. “It’s part of a bigger plan. I don’t want to just throw out a project all at once—it can feel overwhelming. I’d rather let people connect with each single, and eventually bring everything together in an album.”

Though he didn’t give an exact release date, the artist hinted that the upcoming project will be a blend of the sounds and stories that have shaped his journey so far.

From bold creative decisions to a steady musical rollout, Shoday is making it clear: he’s not just following trends—he’s creating his own lane.