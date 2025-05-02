Seyi Tinubu’s response to NANS president’s allegations timely amid misinformation era – LYFT

Seyi Tinubu

The Lagos Youth Foundation for Transformation (LYFT) has commended Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, for addressing the recent allegations made against him by the President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Comrade Atiku Abubakar Isah.

In a statement issued on Friday by LYFT’s President, Showemimo Ahmed, the group described Seyi’s swift response as “a commendable act of accountability and personal integrity, timely amid the misinformation era,” emphasising that it was a necessary step to counter the growing wave of misinformation and character assassination in Nigeria’s public discourse.

The group highlighted that Seyi Tinubu has consistently chosen restraint and peace, often ignoring social media controversies despite frequent targeting. However, LYFT noted that when faced with serious reputational threats, speaking out—as he has done now—is essential in preserving both his image and the dignity of responsible youth leadership.

“Seyi’s decision to directly address these malicious claims demonstrates his maturity and the strength of character that has long defined his public conduct,” LYFT stated.

“His words reflect a young Nigerian who, despite unwarranted provocation, remains committed to truth and civility.”

In his Instagram response on Friday, Seyi Tinubu wrote: “Wow… how can someone lie with so much confidence…?? Wow wow… an attempt to defame my character. May God be with you, Comrade Atiku Isah.”

He further clarified: “I have never held a meeting to discuss any subject matter with Comrade Isah in Lagos or anywhere else in the world. I have never knowingly met him before. Neither did I visit any location with thugs. All these allegations made by Atiku Isah are completely fictional.”

LYFT concluded by urging restraint and responsible public commentary, particularly among youth leaders, and stressed that personal grievances should not be used to spread falsehoods or undermine public institutions.