Sexual harassment saga: Natasha damns Akpabio’s lawyer in new letter

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

ABUJA- THE suspended Chairman of the Senate Committee on Diaspora and NGOs, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP, Kogi Central) has again opened up, this time, reaffirming her commitment to pursue her sexual harassment lawsuit against the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, insisting that the matter must be resolved by the court.

In a letter dated April 30, 2025, addressed to Akpabio’s legal counsel, Olisa Agbakoba, SAN, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan explained that her allegations of sexual harassment were rooted in truth and that she would refrain from further commentary, leaving the issue to be determined by the court.

The ongoing legal dispute stems from a suit by Akpabio’s wife, Unoma Akpabio, at the Federal Capital Territory High Court.

Akpoti-Uduaghan while reacting to Agbakoba’s demand for evidence outside the judicial process, criticized the move, describing it as a fundamental misunderstanding of the legal framework surrounding sexual harassment.

“The assessment of evidence belongs to the courts alone. The nature of your demand for evidence in this manner, at the instance of your client, simply indicates a broader misconception of what truly amounts to sexual harassment as prescribed in several global protocols,” she wrote.

“Any further particulars required will be furnished in the ordinary course of disclosure, subject to the direction of the courts. Attempts to circumvent this regulated process risk undermining the rule of law.”

Akpoti-Uduaghan, who questioned Akpabio’s decision to demand evidence in the media, alleged that he had previously blocked the issue from being addressed in the Senate due to his privileged position.

She said: “This contradiction is irreconcilable,” maintaining that her resolve remains firm and that she would see the matter through within the bounds of the law.

Recall that the Senate had on March 6, 2025, suspended Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months, asking her not to participate in all the activities of the 10th Senate over the rowdy session she created when she protested the reassignment of her seat by Senate Akpabio.

The Senate also resolved that if Akpoti-Uduaghan writes to apologise during the period, she shall be recalled to resume her legislative activities, just as she was also banned from the premises of the National Assembly.