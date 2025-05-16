Senator Tony Nwoye mourns assassination of Aguleri PG, Ifeanyi Iloakasia

Senator Dr. Tony Nwoye has expressed deep shock and sadness over the assassination of Barrister Ifeanyi Iloakasia, popularly known as “Rolex,” who was the President General of Aguleri Community in Anambra State.

In a heartfelt statement, Senator Nwoye described Iloakasia as a dependable friend, a patriotic leader, and a selfless community figure. He noted that he had known the late Barrister for over 23 years, emphasizing Iloakasia’s honesty, dedication, and passion in all his responsibilities.

“Rolex, as he was fondly called, discharged any responsibility given to him with so much passion and dedication—very selfless in almost all human endeavors,” Nwoye stated. He added that Iloakasia never allowed personal or partisan interests to interfere with his duties or relationships.

Reflecting on the loss, Senator Nwoye remarked that Aguleri, Ndi Omambala, and Anambra North had lost one of their brightest minds and a rare gem. “It is truly a huge loss to us,” he lamented.

On behalf of his family and the people of Anambra North, Nwoye extended his condolences to Iloakasia’s immediate family, the people of Aguleri, and the larger Omambala Clan. He prayed for the repose of Iloakasia’s soul, wishing him eternal peace.

Senator Nwoye also called on security agencies to intensify their efforts to track down Iloakasia’s killers, urging them to “increase their dragnet in order to bring his assailants to justice.”

As of the time of this report, security agencies have not released any official statement regarding the progress of their investigations.