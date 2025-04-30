Senator Dafinone hails Archbishop Odutemu at 53

By Paul Olayemi

Senator Ede Dafinone, representing Delta Central Senatorial District, has extended heartfelt congratulations to the Archbishop of Bendel Province, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), and Bishop of Ughelli Diocese, Most Rev. Cyril Odiboroghene Odutemu, as he clocks 53.

In a goodwill message issued on Friday, the lawmaker described the cleric as “a fearless preacher, a visionary leader, and a man whose life reflects deep devotion to God and community.”

Dafinone noted that Archbishop Odutemu’s influence extends well beyond the pulpit, saying, “His impact in shaping moral values and promoting unity across Delta State and the nation is undeniable.”

According to the senator, Odutemu’s consistency in preaching truth, compassion, and peace has made him a spiritual beacon in a time when society needs strong moral voices.

“His teachings continue to uplift, challenge, and guide many. He has offered hope to the hopeless, and direction to the lost. He is not just a bishop; he is a bridge between faith and the people,” Dafinone said.

Highlighting his role in community development and social harmony, the senator described the archbishop as “a true son of Delta whose work transcends religion and touches the lives of everyday people.”

“His leadership within the Anglican Communion and across faith communities has contributed immensely to peaceful coexistence and spiritual growth in our region,” he added.

Senator Dafinone prayed for God’s continued grace and guidance upon the cleric, saying, “May Almighty God grant him sound health, deeper wisdom, and many more years of fruitful service.”

“As he marks this special milestone, we celebrate his journey and thank him for being a steadfast shepherd to both his congregation and the broader society,” the statement concluded.