Senate commends Tinubu for establishing more universities

President Bola Tinubu.

…holds hearing on upgrade of Asaba Technical College

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

The Senate has applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his commitment to expanding Nigeria’s higher education landscape, particularly through the establishment of new federal universities.

This commendation was made on Thursday by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFund, Senator Murtari Dandutse (APC, Katsina South), during a public hearing on three critical bills aimed at reforming and expanding the nation’s tertiary education system.

According to Dandutse, President Tinubu’s administration, now marking two years in office, has made significant strides in education, particularly in signing into law bills for the establishment of new federal universities.

The public hearing focused on the following key bills: A Bill to Upgrade the Federal College of Education (Technical), Asaba, Delta State, to the Federal University of Technology, Asaba (SB.570)

A Bill to Establish the Federal College of Education (Special), Karaye, Kano State

A Bill to Establish the Federal University of Education, Gumel, Jigawa State

“These three bills are crucial to the development of Nigeria’s tertiary education sector,” Dandutse stated. “They reflect our collective aspirations to expand access to higher education and enhance the quality of training across institutions.”

He explained that the proposed upgrade of Asaba’s technical college would modernize the institution’s legal framework and better align it with global best practices in research, innovation, and manpower development. The establishment of the Federal College of Education (Special) in Kano aims to train professionals for inclusive education, while the Federal University of Education in Jigawa is designed to strengthen pedagogy and curriculum development.

Dandutse emphasized the committee’s commitment to a participatory legislative process that addresses the needs of citizens and stakeholders across the country.

Declaring the hearing open, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, represented by Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau, reaffirmed the Senate’s dedication to accountability, transparency, and inclusive governance in shaping Nigeria’s educational future.

“These bills are essential for national development,” Akpabio said. “They aim to address pressing challenges within our tertiary institutions and ensure Nigerian youths are globally competitive.”

Akpabio also stressed the importance of collaboration among all stakeholders, noting that achieving high standards in education required joint efforts from government, academia, communities, and development partners.

A major highlight of the event was the presentation by Senator Ned Nwoko (APC, Delta North), sponsor of the bill to upgrade the Federal College of Education (Technical), Asaba. Nwoko said the bill addresses a significant regional imbalance, as the South-South zone currently lacks a Federal University of Technology despite its economic contributions.

“This bill is rooted in the urgent national need to expand access to quality, technology-driven education,” Nwoko said. “It seeks to transform an existing institution with strong technical foundations into a full-fledged university capable of driving 21st-century development.”

He described the proposal as a bold step toward innovation, youth empowerment, and long-term national progress.

The public hearing was attended by traditional rulers, student unions, academic leaders, market women, youth organizations, and stakeholders from Delta, Kano, and Jigawa states.