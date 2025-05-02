SEDC: Igbo will give Tinubu over 70 percent vote in 2027 – Deputy Speaker Kalu

Hon. Benjamin Kalu

By Gift Chapi-Odekina, Abuja

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, has declared that the South East will deliver over 70 percent of its votes to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general election.

Kalu stated that this would be a way of appreciating the President for his commitment to the development of Igboland.

Speaking at Ntalakwu in Ikwuano Local Government Area of Abia State on Friday, during a grand reception organized in his honor by the Atuma Grace Movement—a political structure founded by former House of Representatives member, Chief Emeka Atuma—Kalu emphasized that President Tinubu had fulfilled long-standing promises made to the region.

He recalled the unfulfilled post-civil war promise of reconstruction, rehabilitation, and reintegration made by the Gowon regime, noting that President Tinubu has now honored that pledge through the establishment of the South East Development Commission (SEDC).

“No other President has remembered the promise made to the Igbo people after the war like President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” Kalu said. “Fifty years passed, administrations came and went, but none fulfilled those promises until now. President Tinubu took it upon himself to respond to those needs by establishing and funding the South East Development Commission.”

He continued, “He signed the SEDC bill into law despite skepticism. He loves Ndi Igbo, and we Igbos remember those who love us. We are promising the President 70 to 80 percent of votes from Igboland. Let us continue to be a people of peace and unity.”

Kalu was also conferred with the chieftaincy title Dike Eji Aga Mba (The People’s Warrior) by King Larry, the traditional ruler of Ntalakwu ancient kingdom in Ikwuano Oboro.

During the event, he formally welcomed several high-profile decampees from the Labour Party (LP) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), including retired Major Akubundu Awa; Chief Wisdom Ogbonna, a three-time majority leader in the Abia State House of Assembly; Chief Kingsley Uwa, former President General of the Oboro Community Welfare Association; and Chief Sir Uche Nwachukwu, a former Education Secretary of Ikwuano LGA.

Kalu also criticized alleged attempts by state authorities to prevent traditional rulers from engaging with federal officials, calling such restrictions undemocratic.

“I heard the cry of the traditional rulers who said they were instructed not to receive the Deputy Speaker,” Kalu said. “This kind of directive—preventing them from welcoming federal government officials or attending events promoting President Tinubu—is not good governance. Elections are over; this is the time for leadership and development.”

He urged the state government to allow traditional rulers the freedom to exercise their roles and affiliations, stating, “Abia State should be free for everyone to express their political alignment without intimidation.”

In his welcome address, Chief Emeka Atuma praised Kalu’s leadership and the growing strength of the APC in Abia State.

“Deputy Speaker, your presence in Ikwuano today is significant. You are the APC leader in Abia State. We’re on a journey to greater heights and will celebrate our victories together. Despite challenges, we will not be distracted,” Atuma stated.