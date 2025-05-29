Secretariat: PDP decries continued closure despite Tinubu’s order

President Bola Tinubu

•We won’t succumb to blackmail, Wike declares

•Hints at increase in ground rent

By: Omeiza Ajayi & Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has accused the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, of deploying state machinery to cripple its operations, lamenting that its national secretariat remained sealed, despite President Bola Tinubu’s 14-day window for all sealed properties in Abuja to be reopened.

While other sealed properties in Wuse Zone 5, where the party secretariat is located, including Ibro Hotel and Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, office, have been unsealed, PDP’s secretariat remains locked.

However, the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, declared yesterday that he would not succumb to blackmail, dropping hint of plans to increase ground rent in the territory.

Recall that the affected properties were sealed by the FCTA on Monday, following alleged refusal of the owners to pay ground rent.

Sources, who spoke to Vanguard in Abuja yesterday, revealed that PDP’s leadership has raised serious concerns over the development.

Daniel Woyengikuro, the PDP National Financial Secretary, questioned why a less than N10 million debt had led to the seizure of a property worth N400 million, describing the action as disproportionate and politically motivated.

Woyengikuro queried: “But honestly, how can N7 million or N10 million be such a significant financial burden for a party that’s been around for over 20 years? How exactly can N10 million become such a problem for the party?

“Many individuals might not fully understand what the underlying issues are. But I recall that the property isn’t actually registered in the PDP’s name. I hope you’re aware of that.”

He explained further that the matter was currently in court, involving the FCTA and an individual, not the PDP.

“The main PDP property, the one we’re building, is in court, and ordinarily, when a matter is in court, all parties are expected to wait till the court gives a judgement. The issue is actually between the individual who sued and the FCTA, not the party,” he said.

Woyengikuro also expressed frustration over the handling of the situation, saying “if the PDP has paid, why is this happening? It’s all about political interference. It’s ridiculous. They came, inspected the place, took some shots from different angles, and reopened other properties in the area. So, why is the PDP’s office still sealed?

“For me, whatever the reasons are, let’s assume we owe N10 million. With N10 million, would it make sense for the government to seize a property worth N400 million? There could be political interference. It’s not impossible; it very well could be.”

The PDP called for the immediate reopening of its secretariat, warning that continued sealing undermined democratic processes and fuelled perceptions of political victimisation.

“These aren’t personal issues. These are matters we’re handling. You don’t let one small issue with someone destroy the entire system.”

Meanwhile, a private security guard stationed at the sealed building confirmed to Vanguard that officials from the Development Control Department sealed the premises on Monday.

He regretted that despite the President’s directive, the building remained locked, with only police officers allowed entry into the premises.

The guard said: “We are under contract to protect this property, and unless the contract is legally terminated, we have a duty to remain committed.”

He detailed the events of Monday, saying “officials from the Development Control Department arrived three times that day and instructed everyone to leave.

“However, we explained to them that, as security personnel, we couldn’t simply abandon our post. If something were to happen in our absence, the company that deployed us would hold us accountable, as we had not received direct instructions from our boss to leave.”

After some back-and-forth, the officials eventually allowed the guards to remain on-site, even after sealing the place.

However, they later returned and insisted that everyone, including the guards, must leave.

“We complied but our supervisor instructed us to return and secure the area from outside, even if we weren’t permitted inside,” the guard added.

A staff of PDP’s public relations unit, who spoke on condition of anonymity, revealed that the sealing had severely disrupted the party’s operations.

“We reported for duty yesterday (Tuesday) and again today (yesterday), but our office remains locked. It’s clear that this is politically motivated. Despite the President’s instruction, if no action is taken, it suggests that the President may have indirectly endorsed the decision to keep the premises sealed,” he said.

The staff also pointed out the selective nature of the sealing, saying “the secretariat was sealed on Monday, along with others such as Ibro Hotel, the Federal Inland Revenue Service office, and the NAPTIP office.

‘’So, why single out the PDP? It’s been over 48 hours since the President’s instruction, and this delay is truly unfair.”

As the 14-day ultimatum progresses, all eyes remain on whether the party’s demands will be addressed or if the standoff will escalate further.

The PDP has vowed to continue its operations from its temporary base at the Legacy House, its presidential campaign office, but the sealing of its main secretariat has undoubtedly hindered its ability to function at full capacity.

We won’t succumb to blackmail, Wike declares

However, speaking on the issue yesterday, the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, declared that he would not succumb to blackmail by a section of the elite who, according to him, continue to violate the laws, especially with regards to payment of rents.

Wike, who made the declaration while inspecting some ongoing projects in the territory, also dropped hint of an increase in ground rent.

Describing non-payment of ground rent as his greatest challenge since he assumed office less than two years ago, the minister said: “People just want facilities, people want infrastructure but nobody asks, where are you getting these funds?

‘’Abuja is not one of the oil cities. We only rely on taxes, and these are not new taxes. These are taxes that have been there for years.

“It is unfortunate that most elite own houses overseas. They know the implications of not paying their taxes. They know such houses are gone. But when it comes to your own country, you do not want to do that, simply because nobody wants to obey laws and everybody thinks there are no sanctions.

‘’I have said it, that it did not happen yesterday does not mean it will not happen today. That it did not happen today does not mean it will not happen tomorrow. So, we must do something to say that we are also supporting government to see that those infrastructure that we need, we do our own part.

“Look at the years, 20 something years, 30 something years. And how much is it? We have not increased the ground rent but, we are working towards that. We will do that, I can assure you.

“The President has given a window of two weeks. Let nobody think that blackmail or whatever will stop us. We will do what we are supposed to do. This is all about leadership. We will not give in to blackmail. We will do the right thing. If you have not paid, we will take measures against you.

“As I travelled, I signed over 1,500 Certificates of Occupancy and Assignments. Now, when we sign that, you collect the C-of-O, and then you will not pay taxes to the government? I mean, it is not acceptable. It doesn’t matter what anybody wants to say, it is not acceptable.

“So that is our challenge. Pay your taxes and see what we are doing. It is not to say, FCT is doing well. How are we doing well? We are doing well because we are prudently managing the resources we have.

‘’If you pay your taxes, you will see that it will be a different thing and that is what we are trying to do. So this is one of the heavy challenges we are facing and we will surmount it. Be assured that we are going to surmount it.’’

Wike also expressed happiness at the quality of projects he inspected, praising the contractors for keeping to timelines and specifications.

“I feel so happy that the contractors have lived up to expectations. The quality of work is superb. I am sure residents in this area are very happy with the administration of the President. He made a promise to develop great road infrastructure. So this is what he has done,” he stated.