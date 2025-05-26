Sealing of secretariat: PDP kicks as Tinubu intervenes

Umar Damagum

By Dapo Akinrefon, Omeiza Ajayi, Steve Oko & Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA— Following the decision of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, to seal the national secretariat of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, over its inability to pay requisite fees regarding ground rent for 28 years, the PDP, yesterday, accused the Federal Government of brazen abuse of power.

Leaders of the PDP said they were ready to be arrested should government continue to harass the party over the ground rent.

However, the party and other alleged defaulters got a reprieve last night, following President Bola Tinubu’s intervention with a 14day grace for them to put their documents in order.

It’s an attempt to undermine democracy —PDP

The condemnation came after an emergency caucus meeting held Monday evening at the Bauchi Governors’ Lodge in Abuja.

The party’s Acting National Chairman, Umar Iliya Damagum, described the office sealing as a reckless attempt to undermine democracy and warned that the party is prepared for any further provocations, including arrests.

Damagum, who denounced the actions of government, vowed that the party will not take the matter lightly just as he challenged the FCTA to arrest members of the party.

His words: “We will not take this lightly. They could come and arrest all of us; we are prepared. This is a clear attempt to undermine democracy, and we will hold them accountable.

“If they are encouraging such actions, we do not take it lightly. They are attempting to undermine democracy, and this is completely unacceptable. This is a clear example of the irresponsibility exhibited by this government. We condemn this act in the strongest terms. It is a reckless display of irresponsibility, and we will not tolerate it.”

Speaking on the party’s BoT’s meeting he said: “We have just adjourned the meeting till tomorrow (today) at 10 o’clock. A small committee has been established to present a report tomorrow morning, and we will resume discussions from there.”

The sealing of the PDP headquarters has forced the party to relocate its operations to the Bauchi Governors’ Lodge, adding a sense of urgency and gravity to the emergency meeting.

A party leader, who spoke to Vanguard in confidence, said: “They’re also dealing with the fact that the party’s headquarters has been shut down by the FCTA over unpaid rent, which is why they’re meeting at the lodge instead.”

Beyond the shutdown, the meeting, which commenced at 5:30 pm, was also convened to address deepening internal crises within the party, especially the escalating feud involving the FCT Minister.

“The BoT is trying to sort out the issues with Wike. He pulled out of the peace talks and accused leaders like Seyi Makinde of not being truthful,” a source told Vanguard.

The friction has only deepened the crisis that many believe is threatening the unity and direction of the opposition party.

Notable party leaders present at the meeting included its acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum; Governors Peter Mbah (Enugu), Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau), Douye Diri (Bayelsa), Dauda Lawal (Zamfara), Ademola Adeleke (Osun), Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), who is Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum.

Also in attendance were former Osun Governor, Olagunsoye Oyinlola; former Kaduna State Governor and BoT Secretary, Senator Ahmed Makarfi; Senate Minority Leader, Abba Moro; former Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki; former Deputy National Chairman of the party, Chief Bode George; PDP BoT member, Senator Ben Obi; former Minister of Information, Jerry Gana; former Niger State Governor, Babangida Aliyu; Chairman of the PDP Ministers’ Forum, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki; and former Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Josephine Anenih, among others.

BoT considers postponement of NEC meeting

It was, however, gathered that the Board of Trustees (BoT) is considering postponing the planned National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting, originally scheduled for today. According to sources, this delay will allow more time for resolving internal conflicts and preserving party unity.

“They might push the NEC meeting back to give more time to settle these conflicts,” a source said.

Another BoT member, who told Vanguard that a facility may be provided for the NEC meeting, did not give details of the venue.

Today’s meeting will determine the party’s ability to restore internal cohesion and reassert itself as a credible force in Nigeria’s political landscape.

The PDP however promised to brief the public with full details once today’s deliberations were concluded.

PDP group to Wike: You’re the real betrayer

Meanwhile, a group known as PDP Frontiers for Change and Progress, yesterday, took a swipe at the FCT Minister, arguing that contrary to Wike’s claims, he is the “real betrayer and architect of the crisis” rocking the PDP.

The group also advised the former Rivers governor to “honourably exit the PDP, instead of staying behind to cause confuse.”

Reacting to Wike’s allegation that Governors Makinde and Mbah are betrayers and architects of the party’s protracted crisis, the group accused Wike of “standing truth in the head and playing to the gallery.”

Recall that Wike on Sunday claimed that Makinde and Mbah made reconciliation of the party’s crisis impossible, accusing the duo of reneging in a purported agreement earlier reached by key stakeholders.

However, the PDP support group, in a statement by its National Coordinator, Mr Emeka Ikpegbu, expressed bewilderment that Wike who he alleged, had “been the APC mole in PDP, could accuse genuine and committed stakeholders of what himself is guilty of”. Ikpegbu said: “Wike and his boot-lickers dragging the leadership of PDP in some of the states are the destabilising forces on a mission to sink the party.

“Instead of masquerading as a peacemaker while he is the one igniting the fire, Wike should better leave PDP.

“Wike should stop pretending. We know his spirit has since left PDP after sabotaging the party in 2023. Now is the time to completely pull out of the party, and not just pull out of the so-called gentleman’s agreement. We want him to also pull out of the PDP. He has given us enough discomfort.

“We know Wike and his antics. Can he swear that he is not on a mission to destroy PDP? What anti-party is worse than a so-called PDP stakeholder openly working for the ruling APC against his party? Who is causing the crisis in Rivers State? Is it to his credit as a good party man that less than two years after he left office as Governor of Rivers State, the PDP made him collapse in the state, and the state enmeshed in chaos?

“Wike’s latest antics is to blackmail committed PDP members who are not willing to surrender the soul of the party to him and his APC allies.”

The group urged Governors Mbah and Makinde as well as all those genuinely committed to PDP’s renaissance, to ignore Wike and his foot soldiers.

Makinde, Mbah keep mum on Wike

Efforts to get comments from Governor Makinde of Oyo State failed as his Media Adviser, Mr Sulaimon Olanrewaju said: “No comments.”

On his part, the Special Assistant to Governor Mbah on Mainstream media, Mr Dan Nwomeh said: “You don’t expect Governor Mbah to react to what he said. We don’t have any reaction please.”

Why we shut PDP secretariat — FCTA

Defending earlier decision to seal the PDP secretariat, the Director of Land Administration in the FCT, Mr. Chijoke Nwakwoeze, explained that there couldn’t have been a mix-up with the records of the FCT administration, stating that the PDP owed ground rent for 28 years, while the FIRS owed ground rent for 25 years.

Nwakwoeze said: “We keep good records. In this case, we are talking of 28 years. The owner of this property, Samaila Mamman Kurfi, owed 28 years of ground rent. And then FIRS is 25 years old. So we keep proper records. When you pay your ground rent, you will have to be issued with a receipt of payment.’’

Asked whether the defaulters could regain ownership of the land, Nwankwoeze said: “Well, it will be up to them to approach the Minister of FCTA. The FCTA is the owner of the property as of today.

“If they approach him, and he gives them any consideration, that’s it. The minister will decide that. Not me. I’m not the minister of FCTA.”

It’s not political witchhunt — Wike’s aide

Also speaking, the Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication and Social Media to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Lere Olayinka, denied claims that the physical takeover of the National Secretariat belonging to the Peoples Democratic Party was a political witch hunt against the party.

Fielding questions from newsmen during the enforcement, Olayinka stated that the action was not politically motivated, adding that the exercise would continue until all 4,000 properties were sealed.

“We are not here for politics. If you are talking about a political witch hunt, we have been to Ibro Hotels, we have been to Access Bank, we have been to FIRS, we have been to Total Petrol Station, and tomorrow, we will go to other places.

“This exercise will continue as long as we can conclude taking possession of those over 4,000 properties. So, are we also going to say all those that I mentioned are for politics? Moreover, this place is not owned by the PDP,” he said.

Tinubu intervenes on ground rent

The Director, Land Administration in the FCT, Mr Chijioke Nwankwoeze, who announced President Tinubu’s intervention at a briefing in Abuja last night, said: “On May 26, 2025, we commenced enforcement on the 4,794 properties revoked for non-payment of Ground Rent, from 10 to 43 years.

“Properties owned by government institutions, corporate organisations and individuals were affected. This demonstrates the Federal Capital Territory Administration’s commitment to carrying out its functions without fear or favour.

“However, President Bola Tinubu has intervened. Therefore, by Mr President’s intervention, holders of the affected properties now have 14 days (two weeks) to settle the outstanding Ground Rents, with associated penalties.

“For properties in the Central Area, the sum of N5 million will be paid by the defaulters as penalty, in addition to the Ground Rent owed.

“Those in Maitama, Asokoro, Wuse II, and Guzape Districts will pay the sum of N3 million as penalty, in addition to the Ground Rent owed.

“Defaulters in Wuse I, Garki I and Garki II will pay N2 million as penalty in addition to the Ground Rent owed.

“Also, all those who purchased properties from other people, but are yet to register their interests by obtaining the mandatory Minister’s Consent and registering their Deeds of Assignment now have 14 days (two weeks) to do so at the FCT Department of Land Administration.

“Furthermore, the FCT Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike, has granted a 14 days (two) grace period to all property holders in the FCT to pay up their Right of Occupancy (R-of-O)/Certificate of Occupancy (C-of-O) bills, or risk revocation of those titles.

“Going forward, the Minister has advised property owners in the FCT to ensure that they pay all necessary bills and charges on their properties as at and when due, so as to enable the government to continue to carry out necessary developmental projects for the benefit of the people”.

The FCTA had announced that it would begin a takeover of 4,794 properties previously revoked by the administration for owing ground rents between 10 and 43 years, amounting to a total of N6.96bn.

Recall that former Rivers State governor, Mr Nyesom Wike, on Sunday withdrew from ongoing peace talks and publicly accused key PDP leaders, including Governors Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Peter Mbah (Enugu) of dishonesty.