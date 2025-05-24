Scientists identify key ageing brain waves before 60

By Sola Ogundipe

New research has pinpointed three distinct spikes in brain ageing—occurring at ages 57, 70, and 78—that could be crucial moments for intervention to keep the brain healthier for longer.

A team from the First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University in China analyzed blood plasma from nearly 5,000 individuals aged 45 to 82, finding that 13 proteins linked to brain ageing peaked at these specific ages.

Among them, Brevican (BCAN) has been associated with dementia, stroke, and movement disorders, while another, GDF15, has been tied to age-related diseases. Writing in Nature Ageing, researchers warned that by 2050, the global population aged 65 and above will exceed 1.5 billion—highlighting the urgency of understanding ageing processes.

“Late fifth decade is a potential onset timepoint for brain ageing,” they noted, suggesting that ages 57, 70, and 78 may be key times for intervention strategies that could delay brain-related diseases.

The findings follow a separate Stanford University study that identified major ageing shifts occurring at ages 44 and 60, affecting metabolism, skin elasticity, and disease susceptibility. Researchers advised that lifestyle changes, such as diet and exercise, may help mitigate these effects.

Experts say understanding these ageing waves could help develop biomarkers and personalized treatments for brain-related disorders, ultimately improving cognitive health as people age.