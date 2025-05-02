Samix captivates fans with his latest singe, ‘Spirit’

By Benjamin Njoku

US-based Nigerian Afro-beat artist Samsix has again captivated audiences with his latest single, “Spirit,” released under his own label, Royal Magic Records.

Released a few days ago, the track is already making waves across social media platforms, signaling another milestone in Samsix’s ascending musical journey.

“Spirit” embodies Samsix’s signature blend of Afrobeat rhythms and soulful melodies, reflecting his dedication to pushing musical boundaries. The song’s vibrant energy and heartfelt lyrics resonate with listeners, further solidifying his place in the contemporary music scene.

This release follows the momentum from Samsix’s headlining performance at “The New Wave Experience” concert in December 2024.

Held at Wave Beach in Lagos, the event featured a lineup of significant artists, with Samsix delivering a standout performance that left a lasting impression on attendees. The concert not only showcased his dynamic stage presence but also underscored his growing influence in the Afrobeat genre.

Born Samson Adeniran Bademosi in Washington, D.C., Samsix’s musical roots run deep. As the grandson of the legendary Chief Hubert Adedeji Ogunde, a pioneer in Nigerian theater and music, Samsix carries forward a rich artistic heritage. His journey from early performances in the U.S. to establishing Royal Magic Records in Nigeria highlights his commitment to his craft and his desire to innovate within the Afrobeat landscape.

With “Spirit” gaining traction and a history of compelling performances, Samsix is poised for continued success. Fans eagerly anticipate his next moves, confident that he will continue to deliver music that resonates and performances that inspire.