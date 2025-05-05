Sahara Group Foundation reaffirms commitment to African entrepreneurs with MADAA Reloaded

L-R, Tolulope Odubela, Technology Lead, Asharami Innovations; Bethel Obioma, Head, Corporate Communications Sahara Group; Chidilim Menakaya, Director, Sahara Group Foundation and Tolu Fadipe, General Counsel/Head Legal Sahara Group during Sahara Group Foundation’s Making A Difference Around Africa Reloaded Event in Lagos on 6th May, 2025.

The Sahara Group Foundation has repositioned the Making A Difference Around Africa (MADAA) initiative to support entrepreneurs on the continent with seamless access to markets, technology, and business advisory services.

“Through the MADAA initiative, we aim to connect entrepreneurs with opportunities that will grow their businesses and ultimately unlock Africa’s potential for inclusive development” said Chidilim Menakaya, Director of Sahara Group Foundation, during the launch of MADAA Reloaded.

As a flagship initiative of the Sahara Group Foundation’s dynamic and bold EXTRApreneurship model, MADAA Reloaded aims to discover visionary entrepreneurs who harness local and natural resources to address everyday challenges. By focusing on sustainable practices, we empower entrepreneurs to create businesses that not only thrive but also contribute to the protection and preservation of Africa’s natural environment. MADAA provides these innovators with the tools, networks, and funding necessary to transform their ideas into scalable, impact-driven enterprises.

“The initial MADAA application cycle unveiled a remarkable depth of entrepreneurial talent across Africa,” Menakaya noted. “Although we were inspired by the strong interest, it became evident that we needed to broaden our scope and criteria to reach even more extraordinary individuals whose innovations can truly transform their communities. MADAA Reloaded represents our renewed commitment to discovering, empowering, and celebrating these changemakers,” she added.

Applications for MADAA Reloaded remain open until May 31, 2025, offering selected entrepreneurs access to expert mentorship, tailored business advisory services, and vital exposure to help them thrive in today’s competitive environment. Shortlisting will commence in June 2025, with the program set to launch in the third quarter of the year.

Following MADAA Reloaded, we are committed to ensuring that successful participants are positioned for long-term success through visibility, mentorship, and access to other initiatives of the Foundation like the Sahara Impact Fund (SIF) which will provide additional capital to scale their ventures. By connecting them with a broader network of investors, business leaders, and strategic partners, MADAA creates pathways that allow these entrepreneurs to scale their impact, leading to lasting social and economic change.

Through MADAA Reloaded, the Sahara Group Foundation reaffirms its commitment to building sustainable communities by empowering EXTRApreneurs—bold, impact-driven thinkers who are not only transforming their own lives but also shaping Africa’s future.